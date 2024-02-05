AMAA James G. Jameson Essay Contest open to high school and college students

February 5, 2024 Armenian Missionary Association of America Announcements 0

PARAMUS, N.J.—The James G. Jameson Essay Contest, sponsored by the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA), runs every academic year and is financed by the income of a special fund established by Mr. and Mrs. James G. Jameson of Brookline, Massachusetts.

All Armenian and part-Armenian students attending schools in North America are eligible. Only unpublished essays written in English with a length of 1,000 to 2,000 words will be accepted.

The topics for the contest must touch upon some aspect of Armenian heritage and experience, such as religion, history, culture, literature, language, art, architecture, geography and economics.

Essays are judged based on merit through criteria including content, style, logic, reasoning, coherence and usage.

Awards are made in two categories: college/university and high school contestants. 

The deadline for entries is May 1, 2024.

Entries and/or inquiries should be directed to James G. Jameson Essay Contest, c/o of The Armenian Missionary Association of America, 31 West Century Road, Paramus, NJ 07652 or emailed to lucyr@amaa.org.

Armenian Missionary Association of America

Armenian Missionary Association of America

The Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) was founded in 1918, in Worcester, MA, and incorporated as a non-profit charitable organization in 1920 in the State of New York. We are a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization. Our purpose is to serve the physical and spiritual needs of people everywhere, both at home and overseas. To fulfill this worldwide mission, we maintain a range of educational, evangelistic, relief, social service, church and child care ministries in 24 countries around the world.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*