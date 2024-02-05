AMAA James G. Jameson Essay Contest open to high school and college students

PARAMUS, N.J.—The James G. Jameson Essay Contest, sponsored by the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA), runs every academic year and is financed by the income of a special fund established by Mr. and Mrs. James G. Jameson of Brookline, Massachusetts.

All Armenian and part-Armenian students attending schools in North America are eligible. Only unpublished essays written in English with a length of 1,000 to 2,000 words will be accepted.

The topics for the contest must touch upon some aspect of Armenian heritage and experience, such as religion, history, culture, literature, language, art, architecture, geography and economics.

Essays are judged based on merit through criteria including content, style, logic, reasoning, coherence and usage.

Awards are made in two categories: college/university and high school contestants.

The deadline for entries is May 1, 2024.

Entries and/or inquiries should be directed to James G. Jameson Essay Contest, c/o of The Armenian Missionary Association of America, 31 West Century Road, Paramus, NJ 07652 or emailed to lucyr@amaa.org.