Wrestling phenom Grigor Cholakyan is a senior in high school with a full-ride scholarship to Stanford University. This amazing athlete and Armenian American is ranked fifth overall in the United States. This monumental feat is due to his dedication, support system and discipline.



When he was young, Cholakyan started doing gymnastics as a fun way to exercise. About 10 years ago, he began his wrestling journey. He practices for two hours every day in a hot room and trains six days a week, with a recovery day on Sundays. Along with training, he has to manage his weight for competitions. This regimen requires immense rigor and balance.

Cholakyan lives in Burbank, California and attends St. John Bosco High School. He comes from a tight-knit Armenian family. His parents, Sarkis and Marina, along with his sisters Elizabeth and Anahit are his biggest supporters in and out of the rink. Cholakyan envisions himself graduating, training, wrestling and furthering his education in the next five years.

“You have to follow your path. You must stay disciplined, do what your teachers and coaches are asking you to do, and then go ahead and do extra. It’s so important to listen to your coaches and teachers for leadership and guidance,” Cholakyan said.

“I make it a point to represent my Armenian culture at events, because it’s a part of my identity. There is power in being Armenian. Representing a nation that continues to persevere throughout history is empowering,” he continued.

We wish Cholakyan the best of luck in his endeavors. Continue to make the Armenian nation proud, Grigor!