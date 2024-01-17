The Region in Brief

Armenia

On January 13, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported the loss of contact with a serviceman, Benyamin Manucharyan, born in 2003, in severe weather conditions while moving between combat positions. Despite rescue efforts, his body was discovered on January 14 buried under an avalanche.

The National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia has endorsed a proposal to legalize exemption from military service in exchange for financial payment. The bill, presented by Hayk Sargsyan, a member of the ruling “Civil Contract” Party of Armenia, received approval with 61 votes in favor from the “Civil Contract” faction. Opposition came from the “Armenia” faction, with 27 votes against, while deputies of the “I have honor” faction opted to abstain with six votes. The legislation is set to take effect within 10 days of publication.

Artsakh

On January 17, the French Senate adopted a resolution condemning Azerbaijan’s military offensive in Artsakh. The resolution aims to prevent further acts of aggression and safeguard the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia. It additionally advocates for sanctions against Baku and calls for guarantees for the right of the Armenian population to return to Artsakh.

Azerbaijan



Azerbaijani authorities have declined to receive Louis Bono, the senior advisor to the U.S. Secretary of State for Caucasian negotiations, following his recent visit to Armenia. The U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan expressed readiness to support peace efforts in the South Caucasus, but Bono’s visit to Azerbaijan remains unconfirmed. This comes amid the recent deterioration of U.S.-Azerbaijan relations and Azerbaijan’s accusations that the United States is a biased intermediary in ongoing Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations.

Russia

International concerns are mounting over the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh. On January 12, Maria Zakharova, director of the information and press department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, claimed that there is no evidence of ethnic cleansing in Artsakh, citing the absence of a precise legal definition for this crime. The U.N. Commission of Experts defines ethnic cleansing as the forceful establishment of ethnic homogeneity in a territory through threats or violence, including coercive practices like murder and forced displacement. Meanwhile, on October 5, the European Parliament, through Resolution 2023/2879(RSP), strongly condemned the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh, citing the U.N. Security Council’s definition and calling for immediate action to reverse the forced exodus of the local Armenian population. The resolution also deplored recent attacks by Azerbaijani troops and expressed solidarity with the Armenians of Artsakh.