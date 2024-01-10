Author Nella Simoni loves writing and being Armenian

Nella Simoni has just published her latest book and her first novel for adults, Brave Magnolia, and it’s sure to be a huge hit.

Simoni has worked in education for over a decade and currently works with college-level disabled and neurodivergent students. She herself is neurodivergent and uses her platform to spread awareness about everyday challenges. She also loves decorating with her kids and visiting aquariums and festivals with them. “I love animals and hope to retire with many fur babies by the sea one day,” Simoni shared.

Nella has published three children’s books: What Will Baby Be?, Go To Sleep Baby and The Young Bookworm. Knowing Simoni, there will be many more books in the future.

“I’ve always loved writing! I remember writing stories when I was eight and having my brother read them and encourage me to write more and rewrite some of the stories, because they did not make any sense. I’ve always preferred writing to taking tests. Essays all the way! Fun fact—I’m the family card writer. My mom had me write the greeting and birthday cards for all events. That role has been passed down to my nephew,” Simoni said.

Simoni offered encouraging advice to new writers. “My message is just write! Don’t stop, and get yourself out there to be noticed. The trick to writing is to not stop yourself midway to proofread. You can take breaks for self-care, but do not edit until you are done. Just keep on scribbling and typing.”

In 10 years, Simoni hopes to have published more novels and make a positive impact on society, especially for the Armenian community. “I’d love to be recognized worldwide, so when anyone asks, ‘Armenian?’ to someone they’ve met, they’ll follow up with, ‘Like Nella Simoni?’” Simoni said.

Simoni is a proud Armenian who loves her heritage. She wasn’t raised around Armenians but did speak Armenian at home. She was the one student educating the entire class as well as the teacher about Armenian history. She was always teaching her friends Armenian and telling stories about her family. “I believe writing allows me to further share a piece of who I am,” she reflected.

Simoni’s launch party for Brave Magnolia will be a 1950s theme. “I absolutely love mid-century fashion and culture! I occasionally dress in 1950s and 1960s attire and would love to live the lifestyle,” she shared. “I’m also obsessed with Harry Potter. I’ve read the first three books in Armenian! That’s right—my family got me the translated editions from Armenia and it was epic! I can read and write in Armenian, thanks to my mom who taught me!”

Wishing you much success, Nella! Every single Armenian can make a difference in their way. You can follow Nella on Instagram (@nella.simoni) and purchase her children’s books on Amazon or at Barnes & Noble.