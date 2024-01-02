Armenian Kids Club is making language learning more accessible

“You are as many languages as you know.” – Armenian proverb

As a nation, Armenians know how important it is to speak as many languages as possible. It’s vital for survival in the Diaspora as well as in the homeland. Languages open horizons and create bridges between cultures. Yet Armenians have somewhat neglected our own precious Armenian. Many Diasporans have little access to the Armenian language. Armenian Kids Club, the brainchild of Armine Juraghatspanyan and her husband, is an exciting way to motivate kids as well as adults to learn Armenian.

Juraghatspanyan is a firecracker, known for her inspiration and kindness. She’s a fierce Armenian mom on a mission to change the narrative of giving all children access to the Armenian language. She is the mother of three amazing kids, a daughter, a friend, an educator and a wife to a devoted husband with whom she co-founded Armenian Kids Club.

Juraghatspanyan immigrated to the United States from Soviet Armenia at age six, learning the basics of Armenian from her mother. “My first true attempt at learning about Armenian history and the language was with a minor in Armenian studies at CSUN,” she said. “When my daughter was born in 2010, I struggled to find adequate resources to teach her Armenian. I started to think that someone should print books with bigger fonts, brighter pictures and more relatable stories. I realized I could do it, so I started asking questions, researching and creating a few coloring books, an alphabet book, flashcards and an animated alphabet short.”

“I dabbled for a while, until the 2016 Four Day War. This event catalyzed my mission to serve my community and help build a connection between those in the diaspora and Armenia. I recognized the vital role of education in preserving our Armenian heritage. This inspired me to make learning our language more accessible globally, leading me to establish the Armenian Kids Club,” she continued.

After the start of the pandemic in 2020, she provided free worksheets for teachers and families that were used globally. She received positive feedback and gratitude, as people from Australia, Argentina, Canada and Germany reached out to ask for additional resources. “I have spoken with dozens and dozens of parents and educators who say they rely on the books and resources we create,” Juraghatspanyan said.

Armenian Kids Club not only helps children in the Diaspora learn Armenian but is also building sustainable employment opportunities in Armenia, including for teachers, artists, editors and translators. “In the next five years, I envision leveraging advanced technology to enhance the accessibility and ease of learning Armenian. We aim to unite Armenians worldwide by ensuring the next generation can speak, read and write in Armenian!” she shared.

Juraghatspanyan ventured into this business accidentally. “I advise anyone interested in creating a business to read extensively, seek mentorship and have a clear idea. It’s also important to remain open to exploring new ideas, as it can take years for a concept to evolve into a viable business,” she said.

Juraghatspanyan is determined to prove that a business focusing on Armenian literacy and education is viable, even with the market size and demand. She believes in the power of our people and community. “Despite all of the obstacles we have faced, we will emerge from the ashes and the future will be ours,” she said.

Armenian Kids Club resources are available at https://armeniankidsclub.com/.