The Region in Brief

Armenia

Armenia recently conducted defense consultations separately with Greece and Cyprus and a trilateral meeting with the two countries. The discussions involved the outcomes of official visits by the Armenian Defense Minister to Greece and Cyprus, bilateral and trilateral cooperation, regional and international security matters, and the presentation of Armenian Armed Forces’ reforms. The meetings resulted in the signing of military cooperation programs for 2024, outlining numerous collaborative measures in areas of mutual interest.

Artsakh

Forbes magazine highlighted Ruben Vardanyan’s philanthropic projects in Armenia in response to accusations by Azerbaijan that Vardanyan has financed terrorism. The article showcased Vardanyan’s diverse initiatives, including educational programs, tourism development, humanitarian efforts like the “Aurora” initiative and social, charitable projects in Artsakh. It emphasized that his investments, amounting to around $700 million from 2001 to 2023, were allocated toward various sectors beneficial to Armenia, Artsakh and Armenian communities worldwide. Vardanyan’s contributions to Artsakh’s social and cultural programs since 2008 totaled approximately $8 million.

Georgia

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili highlighted the positive outcomes of Georgia’s peace initiative between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He emphasized Georgia’s commitment to fostering friendly relations with its regional partners and its active role in promoting long-term peace and stability in the area. Gharibashvili noted the successful trilateral meeting hosted by Georgia involving the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia as a significant step forward in this initiative. The Prime Minister highlighted the frequent high-level visits between Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, underlining Georgia’s dedication to maintaining strong strategic partnerships in the pursuit of regional cooperation and peace.

Russia

Rusatom Service JSC, a segment of Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, and Armenian Nuclear Power Plant CJSC have agreed to extend the operation of Armenia’s nuclear plant until 2036. This agreement ensures energy independence for Armenia, as the nuclear plant currently contributes to about 30-percent of the nation’s electricity production. The plant’s environmentally friendly energy production aids in reducing carbon dioxide emissions. Detailed plans outlining the work necessary to elongate the operational lifespan of the station are scheduled to take place between 2023 and 2026.

Turkey

An official announcement from Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense spokesperson, Zeki Aktyurk, confirmed the commencement of joint military exercises involving Turkey, Georgia and Azerbaijan. The exercises, which encompass the coordinated participation of the armed forces from these three countries, are strategically designed to strengthen collaboration and synchronization among their military units. Aktyurk emphasized that the primary aim of these joint exercises is to cultivate a spirit of camaraderie and cooperation among the armed forces of Turkey, Georgia and Azerbaijan.