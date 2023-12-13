The Region in Brief

Artsakh

Over 150 parties, public organizations, media outlets and local leaders from Artsakh have collectively signed an appeal to the international community, highlighting their adamant stance against relinquishing their sovereign rights to an external state and citing their forced displacement due to ongoing threats and genocidal actions. This appeal coincided with the Day of the Referendum on Independence, the Constitution Day of the Republic of Artsakh, and the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. They reaffirmed the legitimate establishment of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic (NKR) and urged international intervention to safeguard their population from aggressive policies. Additionally, the statement outlined specific terms for the safe return of Armenians to Artsakh while calling upon global entities to uphold principles of self-determination and human rights in resolving the conflict.

Azerbaijan

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has called for an early presidential election on February 7, 2024, moving it forward from its originally scheduled date in 2025. Aliyev’s decision comes amidst a surge in his popularity following Azerbaijan’s takeover of Artsakh. With his family’s decades-long rule expected to continue, critics highlight allegations of suppressing opposition forces, controlling the media and accumulating wealth for the presidential family. Recent arrests of journalists investigating political corruption have drawn criticism, positioning Azerbaijan low in press freedom rankings.

Georgia

Chairman Shalva Papuashvili of the Georgian Parliament expressed Georgia’s support for a prompt peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia during a meeting with Sahiba Gafarova, Chairman of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan. They highlighted bilateral cooperation between parliaments and trilateral collaboration involving Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia. Gafarova emphasized Azerbaijan’s readiness for a peace agreement, anticipating imminent signing. Additionally, Papuashvili underscored the significance of Azerbaijan’s upcoming presidential elections scheduled for February 2024, stating their importance for both Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Russia



An armored personnel carrier (APC) from the Russian peacekeeping contingent reportedly overturned into a ravine in Stepanakert, resulting in a casualty and injuries. According to Azerbaijani media citing Telegram channels, the accident led to the death of one Russian serviceman, with two others sustaining injuries. The injured were taken to a medical facility in Stepanakert. However, the Russian Ministry of Defense has yet to confirm the incident officially.

Turkey

Turkish President Erdogan criticized France for providing armored vehicles to Armenia, labeling it as provocative. He urged Armenia to prioritize peace with Azerbaijan instead of falling into traps set by misleading countries. Erdogan highlighted the history of conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Artsakh, stressing the importance for Armenia to avoid such provocations. He cautioned Armenia against solely relying on weaponry, emphasizing the benefit of fostering peaceful relations with Azerbaijan.