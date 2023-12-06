The Region in Brief

Artsakh

The “Council for the Protection of Cultural Heritage of Artsakh” has outlined that the Azerbaijani authorities have plans to “Albanize” the Armenian Saint Harutyun Church in the occupied city of Hadrut. The proposed general plan entails conducting archaeological excavations within the church premises, followed by a purported “restoration” of the church. Subsequently, the church is slated to be transformed into a museum dedicated to Albanian culture. The church has been desecrated in prior incidents, including the dismantling of the cross and the erasure of all Armenian inscriptions.

Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijani Milli Mejlis has disclosed plans for public hearings scheduled for December 6, emphasizing the theme, “Youth’s Perspectives on the Philosophy of Returning to West Azerbaijan.” Anticipated to involve deputies, community representatives, experts and diverse civil society organizations, this gathering aims to facilitate comprehensive discussions and insights into the viewpoints of Azerbaijani youth regarding the philosophy and considerations surrounding the possible return to “West Azerbaijan,” which is another attempt by Azerbaijan to claim sovereign Armenian territory.

Iran

The Azerbaijani APA agency announced Iran’s appointment of a new consul general in its exclave Nakhichevan. Aziz Mansuri is taking over the position from Seyyed Ahmed Hussain. In his statement regarding relations with the Autonomous Republic of Nakhichevan, Mansuri expressed his readiness to contribute to the advancement of ties between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Russia



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov convened in Moscow for a bilateral meeting to discuss Baku-Yerevan relations and collaboration within the Caspian “Five,” as per reports from the Russian diplomatic service. During the meeting, both ministers emphasized the importance of redoubling efforts to resolve Azerbaijan-Armenia relations based on the tripartite agreements of 2020-2022. The Russian Foreign Ministry’s official statement underscored this commitment to settlement efforts.

Turkey

The Margara bridge, serving as a link between Armenia and Turkey, has been confirmed ready for operation, as reported by the Armenian Foreign Ministry. However, the timeline for its activation remains uncertain, pending mutual readiness from both sides. Per the established agreement, the Armenian-Turkish border’s initial opening will prioritize citizens holding third-country nationality and diplomatic passports. Despite this development, Ankara has attempted to interlink the Armenian-Turkish settlement with the Armenian-Azerbaijani one. While the Margara bridge stands ready, pending agreements and geopolitical negotiations will determine the extent of its operational use and the overall dynamics in the region.