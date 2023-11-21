The Region in Brief

Armenia

On November 18, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported that a soldier, identified as E. H., sustained a gunshot wound in the Paruyr Sevak village area of the Ararat province around 9:50 a.m., allegedly as a result of Azerbaijani gunfire. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. This update was provided by Armenia’s Ministry of Defense spokesperson, Aram Torosyan, who stated that the soldier’s condition is stable after undergoing surgery and is currently being monitored by hospital medical staff.

Artsakh

In recent developments concerning Artsakh, the preservation of cultural treasures in areas under Azerbaijani control has become a focal concern for authorities in Armenia and Artsakh. Sergey Shahverdyan, chair of the Public Council for the Protection of Cultural Heritage in Artsakh, has emphasized the urgency to protect over 5,000 historical and cultural landmarks, with approximately 4,000 officially registered. Recent discoveries of previously unknown monuments across regions like Kashatagh and Karvachar underscore the immediate need to safeguard this heritage from further risk or degradation.

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s joint briefing by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense raised several allegations against Armenia, including 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories, concerns over Armenian forces’ presence, and the discovery of mines and unexploded ordnance post-conflict. Further allegations included unauthorized military equipment deployment, violations of international norms, and ongoing weapon transfers, despite established border checkpoints. These claims have not been independently verified.

Georgia

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan welcomed Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze on an official visit to Armenia on November 17. Following a private discussion between the defense ministers, they held an extensive meeting discussing cooperation levels, defense and regional security matters between Armenia and Georgia. Both sides shared insights on ongoing military reforms within their respective armed forces. The meeting concluded with the signing of a bilateral cooperation plan between the Ministries of Defense of Armenia and Georgia.

Turkey

Ogün Samast, convicted for the murder of Armenian journalist Hrant Dink, was released on parole after nearly 17 years in a Turkish prison, sparking renewed grief among Armenian communities worldwide and Turkey’s opposition. Özgür Özel, leader of Turkey’s main opposition, condemned the release, expressing that discussing justice in this context is insensitive. Various human rights groups, journalists’ unions and Armenian-Kurdish organizations in Turkey have criticized Samast’s release, emphasizing the lack of accountability for higher-level instigators despite longstanding investigations, indicating potential government involvement. Agos, the newspaper founded by Dink, warned of a persisting “dark atmosphere” reminiscent of events leading to Dink’s murder. The Armenian government has not yet addressed this issue publicly.