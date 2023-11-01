The Region in Brief

Armenia

During the special session of the Yerevan Council of Elders, four deputy mayors were elected. Armen Pambukhchyan from the “Civil Contract” faction was elected as the first deputy mayor of Yerevan, receiving 32 votes in favor and 5 abstentions. Levon Hovhannisyan (“Civil Contract”), Suren Grigoryan (“Civil Contract”) and Sargis Madatyan (”Republican”) were also elected as deputy mayors. The “National Progress” faction did not participate in the voting process, while the “Public Voice” faction participated but chose to abstain. The “Mother Armenia” alliance did not attend the special session.

During the parliamentary committee hearing on the 2024 state budget, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan expressed hope that the land border between Armenia and Turkey will be opened soon for diplomatic passport holders and citizens of third countries. Pashinyan mentioned that infrastructure works are underway, particularly in Margara, where a checkpoint is being re-equipped and restored.

Artsakh

Two young individuals from Artsakh, Mkhitar Lernik Ohanjanyan and Gor Ernesti Hakobyan, were detained by the police on October 28 without prior notice. They were taken into custody for allegedly participating in opposition rallies in Yerevan. Gegham Manukyan, a deputy of the National Assembly “Hayastan” faction, expressed his strong disapproval of the law enforcement’s behavior, calling it enemy-like and unlawful. Artsakh citizens Gor Hakobyan, Manvel Petrosyan and Samvel Mirzoyan have also been arrested.

In an interview with Artsakh Public TV, Artsakh President Samvel Shahramanyan said that Azerbaijan’s recent attack on Artsakh was not related to his election as president. Shahramanyan described how Azerbaijan’s base near Shushi approached a Russian base, warning them about imminent artillery shelling. He said the Artsakh authorities accepted Azerbaijan’s demand to dissolve the Artsakh Armed Forces in order to save lives. The Artsakh president stressed the importance of discussions about Artsakh’s status and the return of its citizens.

Iran

On Tuesday, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia, Narek Mkrtchyan, and Iran’s Deputy Minister of Labor, Cooperatives, and Social Welfare, Mehrdad Azimi, met in Karaj, Iran. They both highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation in the field of “skill diplomacy” and the need for bilateral cooperation in developing skill training programs.

Russia

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that the Armenian charge d’affaires was summoned on October 25 to address what Russia sees as an “anti-Russian campaign” in Armenian media. Zakharova criticized an interview given by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to U.S. media, stating that it contained provocative questions aimed at damaging Moscow-Yerevan relations.