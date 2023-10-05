Boston-area groups to protest weekly at JFK Building in Boston, demanding U.S. response

BOSTON, Mass.—A coalition of Boston-area youth, activist and advocacy groups has organized a series of protests/vigils in front of the JFK Federal Building in Boston to demand forceful action by the U.S. government to stop the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh Armenians and to sanction the perpetrator Azeri regime.

The JFK Federal Building is the most prominent U.S. federal landmark in New England. It houses the offices of Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren and is the regional headquarters of a number of U.S. Federal Agencies.

This series of silent protests will be held every Thursday in October, during office hours from 2 to 6 p.m., to grab the attention of U.S. senatorial and federal agency staff who work in this building.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive when they can and to depart when they must, within the four-hour time window.

The first protest is today, Oct 5, 2-6 pm. The FB Event Page has details on all upcoming protest dates.

The organizers have compiled a list of statements, trusted news articles, videos and other resources about Artsakh onto the following website: https://artsakhsos.carrd.co . We will disseminate this resource via QR code to passers-by.

This series of protests is organized and co-sponsored by the following Boston-area organizations: Zoravik Activist Collective, Armenian General Benevolent Union Young Professionals-Boston, Armenian Assembly of America-Massachusetts, Armenian National Committee of Massachusetts, Armenian Youth Federation-Boston Njdeh Chapter.

Organizations and ASAs that would like to join or co-sponsor this effort, should email zoravik@gmail.com.