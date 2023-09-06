The Region in Brief

Artsakh

Opposition factions ARF, “Ardarutyun” and NDP of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh nominated newly appointed State Minister Samvel Shahramanyan for the position of president. The National Assembly will carry out the election of the president on September 9.

Azerbaijan

According to the military TV channel Militarist, the Azerbaijani army has begun to apply tactical signs on military equipment. “Azerbaijan has been moving large military convoys. A large ‘exercise’ is planned, in which reserves would also be involved,” Militarist reports. Azerbaijan is carrying out large-scale military engineering and fortification work on the eastern and western borders of Syunik, the southernmost province of Armenia. There is also an intensive movement of transport aircraft from Turkey and Israel to Baku. The newly appointed military attaché of the Republic of Turkiye to the Republic of Azerbaijan was received by the Azerbaijani Defense Minister on September 6.

Georgia

Georgia’s ruling party “Georgian Dream” has started impeachment proceedings against the country’s president, Salome Zourabichvili. Irakli Kobakhidze, chairman of the governing Georgian Dream party, stated, “The ruling party is accusing Zourabichvili of violating the constitution by visiting foreign countries in the EU without the government’s approval.” According to Kobakhidze, “the impeachment procedure will begin even though its implementation needs the support of the opposition in the parliament.”

Iran

On September 3, during a joint press conference with Iranian and Turkish Foreign Ministers Hossein Amirabdollahian and Hakan Fidan, Amirabdollahian said that Iran welcomes talks between Yerevan and Baku but will not accept any geopolitical changes in the region. The Foreign Ministers have agreed to an Iran-Turkey-Azerbaijan negotiation format to promote peace and stability in the Caucasus.

Turkey

Monday’s meeting in Sochi between Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan came amid international efforts to patch up the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Putin said that they discussed the Ukrainian crisis and noted that Russia is open to negotiations on the grain deal. “We will be ready to consider the possibility of reviving the grain deal, and I told Mr. President about this again today – we will do this as soon as all the agreements on lifting restrictions on the export of Russian agricultural products are fully implemented,” Putin said. Erdogan said that the negotiations with Putin on the “grain deal” will become significant for the world and African countries.