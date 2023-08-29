Call for AYF Olympics Special Issue Page Sponsors

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Washington, D.C. “Ani” AYF Chapter and Olympics Steering Committee will welcome athletes and supporters to the nation’s capital this Labor Day weekend. Along with the athletic games and entertainment, attendees will have the opportunity to visit the offices of the Armenian National Committee of America and to participate in the “SOS Artsakh!” rally at the White House to stand in solidarity with the Armenians of Artsakh and demand an end to Azerbaijan’s genocidal blockade.

In honor of this beloved and highly-anticipated annual event, the Armenian Weekly team will publish its annual AYF Olympics Special Issue in the coming weeks.

The special issue, which is scheduled for publication on September 30, will feature in-depth articles by dedicated and longtime Weekly contributors Mark Gavoor, Harry Derderian and Bob Tutunjian and photography by Knar Bedian, Sona Gevorkian and Arev Kaligian, among others.

As part of this special tradition, the Armenian Weekly is once again asking generous community members and loyal readers to support the publication of this commemorative, pull-out issue by becoming a page sponsor for $100.

Checks can be made payable to “The Armenian Weekly” and mailed to 80 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, Mass., 02472. If you choose this option, please email editor@armenianweekly.com with the subject line “AYF SPECIAL ISSUE SPONSOR.” Be sure to note the names of the page sponsor(s) as they will appear in the AYF Olympics Special Issue.

The Armenian Weekly is also inviting athletes and spectators alike, especially AYF members, to write about their experiences and memories at this year’s Olympics. Articles and accompanying photographs can be emailed to editor@armenianweekly.com. The deadline for submissions is September 15.