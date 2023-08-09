Anticipation building for AYF Olympics in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The 2023 AYF Olympics Steering Committee and Washington D.C. community have planned an incredible Labor Day weekend full of exciting events and look forward to welcoming everyone in less than four short weeks!

To kick-off this year’s Olympics, Thursday’s events begin with an evening at Nationals Park stadium for a game between the Washington Nationals and the Miami Marlins (the AYF block is fully booked!). Tickets include transportation between the Renaissance Hotel and Nationals Park stadium. Following the baseball game, enjoy a night out at The Mayflower Club (ages 18+) at the heart of our capital with our very own DJ Leo Sardarian. Tickets are $10 and will be sold at the door and online.

Grab your golf club, tennis racket and swim cap for Friday’s sporting events. Registration is open to everyone to play in the AYF Olympics Open golf tournament. Active AYF members may now register as an AYF athlete. Following a day of sports, prepare to dance the night away with a performance by the Yerakouyn Band at the Alumni dance and Armen Chamichyan for the AYF dance, followed by DJ Leo Sardarian for the AYF hook-up.

Enjoy the musical talents of the Norkef Ensemble featuring Daron Pogharian on vocals while eating delicious food and watching the softball tournament at the Saturday picnic. After cheering on your favorite team, get dressed and ready to party with Nersik & Arabo Ispiryan performing as the Saturday night headliners! But the party doesn’t stop there. Enjoy a late-night dance with DJ Chris “Kidbibz” Habibian and DJ Esso at the AYF hook-up.

Last, but certainly not least, finish off the unforgettable Labor Day weekend with a day of track & field and the opening ceremony. Close out the night at the AYF Olympics Grand Ball with Hooshere, Michael Gostanian and the 2023 All-Star band featuring John Berberian on oud, Mal Barsamian on clarinet, Ara Dinkjian on keyboard and Jim Kzirian on dumbeg. The star-studded performance will be followed by another endless night of dancing with DJ Chris “Kidbibz” Habibian and DJ Esso.

Don’t miss any of the fun and buy an all-inclusive Hye Pass. Buying a Hye Pass saves you over 30 percent on dance tickets and includes admission to the Friday Alumni dance, Friday AYF dance, Saturday night dance and Sunday Grand Ball & night dance. Individual dance tickets are also available online.

Thousands of Armenians from all over the U.S., Canada and Australia are expected to be in attendance, and a record number of hotel rooms have been sold – and still increasing. This year, the D.C. Olympics Steering Committee has added an online Ad Book along with the usual physical copy that is released each year at AYF Olympics. Your ad will be featured within the physical book copy, as well as uploaded to the website for year-round visibility. Be sure to place your ad before the deadline and show your continuous support of the AYF.

For more information, please visit ayfolympics.org. If you need assistance, please contact the Steering Committee at ayfolympics.org/contact.