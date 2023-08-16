ACEC Watertown presents Jazz and Armenian Wine

WATERTOWN, Mass. — Join the Armenian Cultural & Educational Center (ACEC) in Watertown for an elegant evening of “Jazz and Armenian Wine” on Friday, Aug. 25.

The evening will begin with Storica Wines, the leading purveyor of Armenian wines in the U.S. Storica Wines boasts a portfolio of 19 exquisite wines that reclaim long-lost grape varietals indigenous to Armenia, including Areni and Voskehat. The company will offer eight of its finest wines at the ACEC event, accompanied by a presentation on Armenia’s historic winemaking culture. Hors d’oeuvres will be served by Boston eatery anoush’ella.

After wine tasting, guests will enjoy a performance by the Yulia Musayelyan Quartet. Musayelyan is an award-winning flutist and composer. Born in Moscow and raised in the U.S., Musayelyan has been involved in classical, jazz and Latin music projects, including the Macayú Trio, Fernando Huergo Quintet, Manhattan Camerata, Brooklyn Orchestra and Gaia Wilmer Octet.

The non-profit ACEC has served as a home to a number of Armenian cultural and educational organizations since 1980. The center builds community among Armenian Americans in the Boston area.