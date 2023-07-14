In Memory of Sarkis Paboojian

Sarkis Paboojian, a longtime resident of Watertown, passed away peacefully at the Armenian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on July 1, 2023. Paboojian lived a full life of 101 years. He was born on January 3, 1922 in Lawrence, Massachusetts to the late Hagop and Arousiag (Boyajian) Paboojian.

Paboojian grew up in Boston and was a graduate of the Mechanic Arts high school in Boston. After high school, he worked as a machinist/toolmaker for Boston Gear in Quincy for over 40 years. He continued and finished his work part-time at United Electric Controls in Watertown. Sarkis and his late wife Ardemis, together with their son Armand, were active members of St. James Armenian Church in Watertown. Paboojian was a regular attendee of the monthly Men’s Club. He also found time to volunteer weekly at St. James Bingo.

Sarkis was the beloved husband of the late Ardemis (Amirhanyan) Paboojian, who passed away in 2006. He is survived by his devoted and loving son, Armand Paboojian of Watertown. He was the dear brother of Lucy Aroian of Florida and her late husband Everett and the late Nicholas Paboojian and his late wife Helen. Additionally, he leaves behind his nephew Richard Aroian and his wife Laurie and their children Kelsey and Phillip, his niece, Karen Aroian and her husband Andy, as well as many cousins and friends. He was also predeceased by his brother-in-law Yervant Amirhanyan and his wife Varteni.

Funeral Services were held at St. James Armenian Church on July 11 and interment followed at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge. Expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to St. James Armenian Church, 465 Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown, MA 02472.