Thank You…It has been our privilege and honor

We began our day on Tuesday with the sad news of the passing of Dr. Richard Hovannisian in California. For most of us in the community, whether we knew him as Dr. Hovannisian or Professor Richard, we were blessed to be in the presence of a truly great man. The term “great” is often used and at times overstated, but in this case, it is quite appropriate. Dr. Hovannisian left a large footprint in the world that will continue to enlighten and inspire for decades to come. As the son of Genocide survivors, he entered a field that was undefined and needed leadership. Armenian Studies, particularly modern Armenian history, was understudied and under published when he began his journey. When his earthly life ended this week, he had not only made unprecedented contributions to Armenian scholarship, but blazed the path for a new generation of scholars. With the exception of a few pioneering studies, our story of the late nineteenth and twentieth century had not been told. More importantly, the field of academic research and scholastic endeavors was in its infancy. Richard was our trailblazer in the field of modern Armenian history and pursued his vision with talent, energy and boundless commitment.

Beyond his remarkable accomplishments in teaching, research and publishing, Dr. Hovannisian inspired countless Armenians to study their heritage and family history and to contribute to our communities. He entertained thousands with his own family story of his father’s village Bazmashsen, connecting his intellectual skills with his personal story. Long before ancestry.com, he encouraged a new generation to discover their family history in Western Armenia and by doing so connect with our people’s heritage. There are literally thousands from multiple generations whose knowledge, motivation and contributions have been impacted by his work over the last 60-plus years.

My own life was impacted from a distance. In the late 1960s, I was a high school student who had discovered the beauty of our history thanks to the AYF educational program. I was motivated to acquire as much knowledge as I could consume. I was particularly interested in the tumultuous period of the late 1800s and first half of the 20th century – an interest driven by my awareness of the impact those years had on our identities as Armenians in the diaspora. The first book I read during that time was Hovannisian’s Armenia on the Road to Independence 1918. Admittedly, it was the first scholarly publication I discovered and I could not put it down. In this book, which was his doctoral thesis, he answered so many questions that arose from my awareness of the plight of our people. It ignited within me a sustained appetite for knowledge. The Republic of Armenia series became another incredible contribution to the scholarly foundation we have today. His work has attracted not only the academic community but also thousands of Armenians seeking to build an identity through knowledge. Countless students, readers and those who enjoyed his brilliant lectures, have become contributing members of the Armenian community worldwide. Knowledge fuels motivation and commitment.

I continued to follow Richard’s career over the years through his publications, research, teaching and public discourse, but I had not met him in person. Many years ago I had that privilege through my affiliation with the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR). It is rare that we have the opportunity to be in the presence of such talent. I felt a bit like a fan meeting a rock star. I was happy to learn that he knew members of my family from his time in the community. His brilliance was obvious, but his humility and approachable nature enhanced the love he inspired. He was the patriarch of Modern Armenian Studies and the father of a scholarly movement that has blossomed in universities, libraries and communities worldwide. It is admirable to have such a gift and to be willing to share it universally. He has rightfully been described as a treasure of our nation.

Richard remained close to NAASR for decades. A few years back he made one of his frequent calls to Marc Mamigonian, the dedicated director of academic affairs at NAASR, about coming east to present his latest edited volume through a public lecture. One of his most beloved attributes was his public speaking ability. Richard was equally talented in research, writing and speaking. His anecdotal style would keep his audiences mesmerized as he transitioned from story to story, always keeping them connected to his academic theme. The best historians convey their work as a story, and he was able to make it identifiable for his audiences through multiple generations. The respect of his colleagues and his students attest to the impact of his talent.

His passion about the democratic Republic of Armenia (the First Republic) was reflected in his life’s work and countless symposiums and lectures. His efforts created the ability for the current generation to understand the importance of 1918-20. As Dr. Hovannisian was beginning his academic career, Hai Tahd was experiencing a worldwide rejuvenation. Scholarly work was the foundation that activism resided on. What began as a modest effort for Genocide recognition grew into an international campaign for justice and advocacy. His work on the First Republic took on heightened credibility in 1991 when Armenia regained its independence and scholarly work on the 1918 period expanded. Thankfully, Richard’s work preceding the establishment of the 1991 republic was a solid platform for this new era.

In 2018, Columbia University hosted a symposium, organized by the ARF Eastern Region and co-sponsored by the university’s Armenian Center and the Armenian Review, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the First Republic. It was a two-day event with many outstanding scholars invited to participate in the workshops and lectures. I wanted to attend because Richard would be participating—the man who brought the First Republic into the hearts and minds of the diaspora. On the first day, several scholars participated in a session on the impact of the Republic during its nearly two-and-a-half year existence. I was taken aback by the negative overtones of many of the contributors. While it was an academic conference and not a political rally, the tone was highly critical and negative about the Republic and its impact. My unsettled reaction was peaking when the final speaker, Dr. Hovannisian, took the floor. In the next 30-40 minutes, he not only admonished his colleagues for their negative tone, but brilliantly argued the case for the miracle of 1918 with keen insight into some of the profound contributions of that republic. With his focus on what we can extract from history, he reminded the room about why we had gathered to remember the anniversary. As a scholar, he acknowledged the challenges of that time and the almost impossible task inherited by the government, but he also spoke of the patriotism and sacrifice of the leaders. He articulated that were it not for the contributions of this republic, despite its flaws, the territorial base of an Armenian state would have vanished and there would be nothing to celebrate in 1991. This 85-year-old scholar had set the record straight with a life’s work of research and narratives. It was an astonishing moment to experience. Dr. Hovannisian was to be honored at a luncheon the next day during the conference. In what was one of the greatest honors of my life, I was asked to introduce him to the podium to receive his award. I was humbled as I thought about reading his book as a high school kid and now introduced the man I was proud to call a friend. It is such a blessing to meet people such as him who enrich our lives along the road of our journey.

In late 2019, NAASR opened its new Vartan Gregorian Building in Belmont, MA, with heartfelt contributions by many. I mentioned to Marc Mamigonian that our opening didn’t seem complete until Richard could offer a lecture in the building. Shortly thereafter, the pandemic resulted in no lectures in the new building for almost two years. Last year in the spring, Marc received another one of those unique calls from Richard saying he wanted to come east and deliver a lecture on his latest and last edited volume on the Armenians of Iran. It would be one of the first in-person lectures as the building was re-opening. It seemed appropriate that the restart after the pandemic was led by our dear friend and the father of Armenian Studies. Dr. Hovannisian’s talk was another one for the ages. His joy in sharing his book and personal anecdotes keep the audience enthralled. It was to be his last visit to NAASR. After the evening was completed and we said our last goodbyes, I turned to Marc and said, “Now the building is officially open.”

Dr. Hovannisian leaves a remarkable familial and academic legacy. Richard and his beloved late wife Vartiter raised a family that has made significant contributions to the Armenian nation. As a public figure of prominence with many demands on his time, his family was his joy. His son Raffi was the first foreign minister of the modern republic of Armenia, daughter Ani has produced outstanding film and media work and grandson Garen has published about his family identity, to name just a few. Richard’s legacy is defined in his scholar work, the programs he has advocated and a new generation inspired to carry the work forward. It has been said that the greatest legacy is to be remembered. Richard Hovannisian will not be forgotten because he built a foundation that we stand on today. How can we say thank you? Continue to respect his legacy, work for the truth and inspire a new generation. It has been our honor. Asdvadz Hokin Lousavoreh.