Samsung Innovation Campus celebrates graduation of second cohort of students

DILIJAN, Armenia—The Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC), a technology-based educational IT program by Samsung Electronics with its Armenian campus at UWC Dilijan, celebrated the graduation of its second cohort of students on June 10. A class of 50 youngsters from Yerevan, Gyumri, Vanаdzor and other communities of Armenia successfully completed the training course and presented their individual projects — mobile applications on the Android OS.

The participants of Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) passed a nine-month project-based course, divided into five modules:

Fundamentals of Java programming language

Introduction to Object Oriented Programming

Fundamentals of Android Application Programming

Algorithms and data structures

Fundamentals of mobile application server side development

After completing the course, the students presented individual projects which they developed using the knowledge and skills acquired at SIC, as their final test for certification. The projects were presented to an evaluation panel consisting of Samsung-certified instructors, educators in the field of computer science and tech industry representatives.

“We are honored to have Samsung as a partner for this pioneering initiative. A lot of work has been done to deliver the results and achieve success,” said Arman Jilavyan, member of the UWC Dilijan Board of Governors. “We are proud that our cooperation with Samsung opened a new page in UWC Dilijan’s capacity to contribute to the development of Armenia.”

“We strongly believe in the potential of future generations. And in our company, social contribution to the education of young people is of great importance. Samsung Innovation Campus helps young people from all over the world master the most innovative IT technologies and successfully unleash their talents and future potential. We are proud of our partnership with UWC Dilijan College,” stated Sergey Pevnev, vice-president at Samsung Electronics CIS RHQ. “Thanks to the strong support from the leadership of UWC Dilijan and the Samsung Innovation Campus Armenia team of the development of our joint project, the program at UWC Dilijan demonstrates impressive results confirmed by the high level of the projects developed by the talented graduates. Our warmest congratulations to all the young developers on successful completion of Samsung Innovation Campus program.”

UWC Dilijan and Samsung Electronics, a world leading technological company, established Samsung Innovation Campus in Dilijan, Armenia in 2021. The initiative is aimed at making a contribution to Armenia by enabling Armenian youth to develop their IT skills and learn the concepts related to Android mobile programming.

Samsung Electronics operates various technology-based education programs to nurture young talent that is capable of leading society in the future. One of these programs is the Samsung Innovation Campus at UWC Dilijan, which is built around the delivery, over the next three years, of a combination of online sessions and in-person training for 100 children annually. The initiative focuses on 14- to 16-year-old Armenian children. Samsung Electronics has equipped the facility with the state-of-the-art technology, including 25 computer stations, smart boards and other devices essential for the delivery of the Samsung Innovation Campus program in Armenia.