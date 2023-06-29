Armenian Independence Day in Boston

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian community of Greater Boston came together on Friday, May 19, 2023, to mark the anniversary of an important chapter in our nation’s history: the 105th anniversary of Armenia’s independence, declared on May 28, 1918.

More than 200 community members attended the event organized by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation’s (ARF) Sardarabad Gomideh of Boston. The event began with the presentation of the colors by the Homenetmen scouts and the singing of the Armenian and American national anthems by the newly-formed Armenian Children’s Choir of Boston, led by choirmaster Artur Veranian. Mistress of ceremonies Nanor Kojanian Nerkizian delivered the opening remarks on behalf of the Boston ARF and invited ARF Bureau representative Hagop Der Khatchadurian to the stage for a conversation. Der Khatchadurian emphasized that victory on May 28 was achieved through the patriotism, realism and sacrifice of the sons and daughters of Armenia, who had lived for six centuries under oppression, having suffered near extermination. He said that thanks to the long-lasting struggle of the devoted leaders of the Armenian republic and the prudent and decisive attitude of the Armenian army, the Armenian people gained their independence. “What happened was not a miracle but the indestructible will of the Armenian people to survive and to live freely,” Der Khatchadurian said. The Armenian people had their republic and statehood amidst poverty, persecution, hunger, disease and ruins. However, tangible social, cultural, economic and political improvements occurred. In a very short time, Armenia was strengthened to boldly stand on its own feet.

Der Khachaturian stressed that the First Armenian Republic is the cornerstone of modern Armenian statehood, having survived Soviet Armenia and on to post-Soviet independence. He added that we should acknowledge and appreciate this seemingly impossible and unprecedented national achievement with pride. Yet, this joyous occasion did not last long. During two-and-a-half years of independence, the tricolors waved over the entire territory of the motherland as a symbol of Armenian statehood. The Armenian people became the masters of their national, political, economic, cultural, social, and military destiny. The Armenian people were free. Der Khatchadurian concluded that we should heed the message of the founders of the First Republic, the establishment of a free, independent Armenia to keep alive the spirit of unity, to preserve the independence and statehood of the motherland, to improve the social life of the motherland, and to strengthen the Armenian army.

He emphasized that after the fall of the independent Republic of Armenia and the establishment of Soviet rule, the Diaspora welcomed many of the founders of independent Armenia with an open heart and foresight. With full faith and conviction, the Diaspora embraced the sacred principles of these exiled leaders and founders, believing that the return to the homeland would be achieved, justice would be served, and the tricolor would fly over our homeland again. And so it happened.

Der Khatchadurian’s remarks were followed by a lively hour-long question-and-answer session. He implored all to not be discouraged, to not leave Armenia, to not abandon the Armenian cause, and to stand by our homeland firmly.

The Armenian Children’s Choir of Boston concluded the event by performing four popular pieces: Sardarabad, Zeytountsiner, Yerevan-Erebouni and Gakavik, as their inaugural performance under the capable leadership of Maestro Veranian.

During his trip to the Greater Boston area, Der Khatchadurian visited several Armenian institutions in town, including St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School, where he met Principal Houry Boyamian; Dr. Garine Palandjian, Boyamian’s successor; and Artemis Megerdichian, the school’s Armenian language teacher. He spoke with the students about the significance of May 28 and our need for vigilance at all times. He also visited the Armenian Cultural Foundation at Arlington, where he was given a tour of the the foundation’s literary treasures by its director Ara Ghazarians. National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) executive director Silva Sedrakian and library curator Ani Babaian welcomed Der Khatchadurian to NAASR’s new state-of-the-art facilities in Belmont, showcasing the voluminous collection of the institution. The next stop was the Armenian Museum of America in Watertown, where executive director Jason Sohigian and director of finance and building operation Berj Chekijian offered a great tour of the museum and its remarkable displays. Dr. Alisa Dumikyan, a visiting scholar at the museum, accompanied the staff and offered thoughtful remarks on the museum’s collections.

The final stop was the Tekeyan Cultural Center, where Der Khatchadurian was interviewed by editor of the Armenian Mirror-Spectator Aram Arkun. He also visited the Hairenik Association, meeting with the editors of the Hairenik and Armenian Weekly and visiting the ARF Central Committee of Eastern United States and the administrative offices of the Armenian Relief Society.

Author’s postscript: May 28, 1918 and Artsakh today

It is noteworthy that May 28 holds profound significance, reminding us not only of the resilience of the Armenian nation but also of the power of unity and determination in the face of adversity. In the spring of 1918, amid the turmoil of World War I, our ancestors faced a dire existential threat. The battles of Sardarabad, Karakilisa and Bash Abaran were not just military confrontations; they were decisive tests of our collective will, tenacity and unwavering love for our homeland.

We honor the heroic men and women who, at Sardarabad, turned back the Ottoman army, preventing the complete destruction of the Armenian nation. We remember the defenders of Karakilisia who, despite being outnumbered, fought with exceptional bravery and tenacity, embodying the spirit of sacrifice for our motherland. And we pay tribute to the fighters of Bash Abaran who held the line, demonstrating that the Armenian will could not be defeated.

These battles were a testament to the indomitable spirit of our people, and it was the Armenian Revolutionary Federation that played a pivotal role in mobilizing these efforts, organizing the defense and ultimately leading us toward independence. They rallied our people, instilled hope amidst despair and spearheaded our fight for freedom. Today, we stand on the shoulders of these giants. Their courage echoes through time, reminding us of our duty to preserve and protect the hard-won independence of our homeland.

As we remember our history, we cannot ignore the parallels with the current struggle of our brothers and sisters in Artsakh. The echoes of Sardarabad, Karakilisa and Bash Abaran resonate in the hills and plains of Artsakh today. Their struggle, like ours more than a century ago, is for the right to self-determination, to live in peace on the land that has been theirs from time immemorial.

Armenia’s past, marked by the resilience of its people and their struggle for independence, is mirrored in the present as the people of Artsakh strive for recognition and security. The spirit of 1918 must be kept alive in the hearts of every Armenian.

The Armenian nation has been complacent, the ARF has made mistakes, and the Armenian authorities have not lived up to the standards they must be held to. A significant portion of the Armenians in Armenia have opted to reconcile with the path of least resistance, a path promoted by the current authorities, even if this path robs their children of a secure and thriving future in their ancestral homeland. The Armenians in the Diaspora have also reconciled themselves to a distant and not fully engaged relationship, all traumatized and beset by the harshness of the events of the past two and a half years.

The situation in Artsakh remains deeply troubling, as the region is continually plagued by unchecked Azeri aggression. The Armenian government, which must act as the guarantor of Artsakh’s security, appears to have abdicated its responsibility to safeguard the rights and security of the Artsakh population. Compounding this crisis is the unfortunate reality of international geopolitics: the US and European nations have shown a reluctance to challenge Azerbaijan’s aggression, seemingly swayed by considerations of oil access and broader strategic objectives, which include weakening regional powers such as Russia and Iran. The plight of the Armenians of Artsakh seems, regrettably, to have been overshadowed by these wider geopolitical games.



Their courage in the face of adversity is commendable and encouraging, illuminating the path toward hope and justice. Yet, the Armenian nation must reciprocate this courage. The ARF must be steadfast, go back to its roots, take the mantle to inspire, engage and lead the Armenian nation, and hold the Armenian authorities to task to right the nation’s ship.

Anatole France, a Nobel laureate, said: “Armenia is dying, but it will survive. The little blood that it still has left is precious blood that will give birth to a heroic generation. A nation that does not want to die, does not die.” These words ring as true today as they did originally in 1916. It is incumbent upon us all to make sure that this little blood continues to flow.

With that in mind, as we celebrate Armenia’s 108th year of independence, let us remember the sacrifices made, the battles fought and the victories won. Let us stand in solidarity with our kin in Artsakh and Armenia and pledge to support their right to self-determination, security and prosperity. For the same spirit that fueled the victories of Sardarabad, Karakilisa and Bash Abaran courses through our veins today.