The Emperor is Naked

Yesterday, we all woke up to the horrifying news of yet another large-scale Azerbaijani attack on Artsakh. So far, we have more than 30 dead and 200 injured, and thousands of civilians have been displaced. The mayor of Martuni, Aznavur Saghyan, has fallen defending the city. Tragically, the Amaras Monastery is now under Azerbaijani control as well.

Armenians in Armenia have been protesting over the last 24 hours, with the government announcing that it will respond with force. The security apparatus is going door to door and arresting people who participate in protests and opposition leaders, several of whom have reportedly been attacked or arrested. True to form, PM Pashinyan has declared that Armenia will not be dragged into this, meaning it will not help to prevent the ethnic cleansing of Armenians in Artsakh, while most likely hiding in a Ministry of Defense bunker.

The unthinkable is upon us, as the Armenian nation has chosen to tolerate a collaborator regime for the past three years, placing immeasurable human costs and other losses upon our nation. This speaks immensely to our lack of foresight when facing mortal danger. The Azerbaijanis and the Georgians took a year or less to see the damage heaped upon their nations by Presidents Abulfaz Elchibey and Zviad Gamsakhurdia, respectively, and removed them. Finally, a glimmer of hope appeared this weekend, as the ruling Civil Contract party could only muster 75,000 votes in Yerevan’s mayoral elections, a quarter of the votes in the last elections. This is significant, given the vast state resources at the disposal of ruling incumbents in Armenia come election time.

Recent events should put to rest any doubts that the Armenian government works in lockstep with the Turkish-Azeri tandem. PM Pashinyan’s declaration of Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan in Prague last year is the fundamental step that has brought us to this point. This mortal wound has brought us to death’s door.

Leadership change is no longer just necessary – it is a matter of survival. New leadership must be ready to establish Armeno-centric policies. No longer does the argument, “If there is a regime change in Armenia, there will be chaos,” hold, as we reach the bottom of the abyss. No longer is the nakhkin insult relevant or bearable, as Armenia has bright, intelligent and patriotic sons and daughters who can, must and will usher in a new era for the nation.

PM Pashinyan is doing everything to maintain his hold on power. While understandable from his perspective, his departure is fundamental for the survival of Armenia and Artsakh – a necessary but insufficient step that will bring back a modicum of self-respect and self-determination to the Armenian nation.

While only a small minority drives change in any nation, they play a significant role in guiding the rest of the nation. Armenia is no different. It is incumbent upon this minority to set an example and to right the wrongs of the past thirty years, starting with securing our national agenda, instilling a culture of competence and accountability, re-establishing key alliances, making new ones based on common interests and, most importantly, educating the next generation to become better citizens, capable of distinguishing between individual and social responsibility and understanding the need to balance both for personal and societal gains. It will not be easy to let go of the laissez-faire mentality, but it must and will be done.

Make no mistake: the fall of Artsakh is not the end. It is only the beginning. As Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated at the United Nations this week, Turkey and Azerbaijan, one nation, two states, will connect through the Syunik Corridor. Next will be Tavush and Sevan, which will be the end of Armenia.

Martin Niemöller’s 1946 confessional holds for us today as it did then.

First, they took Artsakh, and I did not speak out – because I was not from Artsakh.

Then they took Tavush, and I did not speak out – because I was not from Tavush.

Then they took Sevan, and I did not speak out – because I was not from Sevan.

Then they came for Yerevan – and no one was left to fight for me.

In their charitable mood, Azerbaijanis have offered to provide a corridor for the Armenians of Artsakh to leave. By PM Pashinyan’s callous declaration in Prague, all men in Artsakh who have served in the armed forces will be considered subversives against their government. How do we think they’ll fare as they go through Azerbaijani checkpoints to leave their homes?

To further humiliate the Armenian nation, Azerbaijan has set a date to meet with the Artsakh leadership to “reintegrate” on September 21 – Armenian Independence Day.

We all must stand up and change this collaborator regime. We have no other recourse. While tragically late, there is a glimmer of hope that people have woken up. Let’s not let this glimmer fade away.

In the meantime, let us pray for our brothers and sisters in Artsakh facing a most difficult and uncertain future.