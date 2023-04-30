Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region announces 17th annual gala

WATERTOWN, Mass. – The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) is pleased to announce that its 17th annual ANCA Eastern Region Gala will take place on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Royal Sonesta Boston Hotel located at 40 Edwin Land Boulevard, Cambridge, MA.

Hosted by the ANC of Eastern Massachusetts, the evening will feature a cocktail reception, seated dinner, silent auction and an awards program. The region will present the ANCA Eastern Region Freedom Award and ANCA Eastern Region Vahan Cardashian Award to individuals whose work advances the Armenian Cause.

“Mark your calendars for the 17th annual ANCA Eastern Region Gala in Boston this fall. Our gala committee is in the early planning phases and will be announcing more information in the coming weeks. We hope that our activists and supporters throughout the eastern region will attend and support our annual fundraising event and join us to mark the contributions we have all made to Hai Tahd this year with our focus on Artsakh advocacy,” said Steve Mesrobian, ANCA-ER board member.

ANCA-Eastern Region

The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region is part of the largest and most influential Armenian American grassroots organization, the ANCA. Working in coordination with the ANCA in Washington, DC, and a network of chapters and supporters throughout the Eastern United States, the ANCA-ER actively advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.

