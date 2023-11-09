ANCA Eastern Region presents fourth annual Christmas auction November 23 to December 11

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Eastern Region is pleased to announce its 4th annual online Christmas auction that will go live on November 23 and be available for Christmas shoppers until December 11. Supporters of the ANCA Eastern Region will be able to shop a curated selection of gifts in support of Hai Tahd this holiday season. All proceeds will benefit the advocacy work of the ANCA Eastern Region, including its youth advocacy and empowerment efforts.

“We’re really thrilled by the interest our community has had for our online auction for the last three years and are looking forward to engaging with our community once again this year to help us raise the critical funds needed to continue to advance our advocacy work. On the heels of our annual awards program, we’re asking the community to come together to support the region once again as we close out 2023,” said Steve Mesrobian, ANCA Eastern Region Endowment Fund Treasurer.

Through the dedication and contributions of Hai Tahd supporters, the ANCA Eastern Region has continued its work across 31 states – advancing the Armenian Cause on the local, state and federal levels with 34 local ANCs over the course of the last year.

Today, the need for grassroots advocacy throughout the eastern region is more vital than ever before. With the community’s help, the Christmas auction will help the region maintain the impactful work of activists across the region.

For more information about this year’s Christmas auction, visit www.givergy.us/ancaer.