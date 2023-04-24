Armenians’ Allies

April 24 is a heavy and somber day for Armenians. Every year, it brings up emotions and a longing to be seen and have our stories heard. This year was even more painful with the atrocious blockade of Artsakh and the disingenuous words of politicians to appease us only on this day. We marked 108 years today since our ancestors were victimized and brutally forced to leave their ancestral homeland. The world turns a blind eye and has a deaf ear when it comes to Armenians. Every single Armenian has a story from their grandparents or great-grandparents that still causes enormous sadness and a renewed fight for justice.



I attended the April 24 Rally for Humanity organized by the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Western Region. The AYF has always been near and dear to my heart. This group of young activists made me so proud. I spoke with AYF members Jibid Melkonian and Nareg Kuyumjian. Nejdeh’s spirit is alive and well. These youth were so passionate and so impactful with their calls for justice. The Turkish Consulate was handed demands for recognition, reparations and restitution. “We don’t have the luxury of being passive,” Melkonian stated.

I also noticed several non-Armenians and wanted to know why they were there. I spoke with Rob Komoto, who said he wanted to support the Armenian community. He said he learned about what had happened to the Armenians back when he was in college in the 70s. He said he took a two-day course and said he couldn’t believe that he had never been taught about the Armenian Genocide. He felt compelled to come out and stand up for humanity. Mr. Komoto held a sign throughout the rally stating, “Humanity Over Politics.”



Another strong supporter was Ashley Sayad, who was draped in the Assyrian flag. She felt she had to be at the rally because people need to acknowledge and recognize what happened to the Armenians, the Assyrians, the Greeks, the Yazidis, the Lebanese and Christian Syrians. She stated that her great-grandmother was Armenian from Iran. She said the more acknowledgement, the less likely horrific events like systematic annihilation of minorities will happen. Sayad said that we all have to band together to prevent future genocides.



It was heartwarming to see different ethnicities who truly care for humanity, standing up against discrimination and genocide. Collectively, we can do so much more.