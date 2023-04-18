Building Success Through Resilience

BURBANK, Calif. — It was an afternoon packed with energy on Saturday at a networking and social hour featuring Armenian-owned businesses. The event was hosted by the Burbank Armenian Association, a 501C (3) non-profit organization that promotes entrepreneurship, non-profit organizing, leadership, as well as community engagement and culture.

A panel of professional speakers included Anna Mouradian, the chief of staff to Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Los Angeles County 5th District; Dr. Lina Acopians, M.S., D.O., the chief resident physician of Huntington Hospital; Philippe Eskandar, deputy city manager of the city of Westlake Village and a Board Chair of Burbank Water and Power; and Tony Garibian, vice president of Coast Hotels and Board of Directors for Golden State Bank. The panel was moderated by Jamie Keyser-Thomas, CEO of the Burbank Chamber of Commerce.

The event, which took place at the Nexus Auto Group, was sponsored by several food and beverage companies, as well as companies and organizations serving the Burbank community.