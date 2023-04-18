ANC of NJ and AYF NJ “Arsen” Chapter host annual Armenian flag raising ceremony

FORT LEE, N.J. – Nearly 100 Armenian-American community members gathered on Saturday for the annual Armenian flag raising and proclamation dedication at Fort Lee Borough Hall in remembrance of the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. The event honored the martyrs of this heinous crime against humanity and acknowledged the innumerable victims who have endured the ongoing cycle of genocide inflicted upon the Armenian people.

The flag raising ceremony and proclamation dedication was organized by the Armenian National Committee (ANC) of New Jersey and the Armenian Youth Federation-Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) “Arsen” Chapter, with the cooperation and support of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA “Agnouni,” Bergen County “Armenouhi” and “Shakeh” Chapters, Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society of NJ, Homenetmen of New Jersey and Nareg Armenian School of New Jersey.

The event’s significance was encapsulated by AYF-YOARF New Jersey “Arsen” Chapter Hai Tahd Committee member Alex Vartanian, whose opening statement set the tone for the program’s proceedings. ”125 days it has been since the blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the rest of the world. 125 days without reliable sources of food, heat, electricity, and basic human rights. 125 days of silence amongst our world leaders. How many more days, possibly months, must our people suffer until their voices are heard?” noted Vartanian.

The program commenced with the procession of the Fort Lee Borough Police Honor Guard. Following their entrance, AYF-YOARF New Jersey “Arsen”’ Chapter Public Relations Committee co-chair Tvene Baronian led the crowd in singing the Star Spangled Banner. The atmosphere was solemnized by the heartfelt blessings of His Eminence Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, Prelate of the Eastern Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America and Very Reverend Father Sahag Yemishian, Vicar General of the Eastern Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America and pastor of Sts. Vartanantz Church. The Homenetmen Scouts raised the Armenian tricolor flag, accompanied by Baronian’s moving performance of the Armenian and Artsakh national anthems, “Mer Hayrenik” and “Azad ou Angakh Artsakh.”

The community was reminded of the strength of our youth through the vibrant and passionate students of Nareg Armenian School of New Jersey as they mesmerized the audience with their recitation of “Nor Hayastan,” followed by a chorus of “Giligia.”

Fort Lee Borough Council president Paul Yoon addressed the crowd and presented the proclamation to Fort Lee resident Ani Keshishian, who has been an invaluable voice and advocate for the community through her work in the ARS. Yoon highlighted specific clauses of the proclamation, “WHEREAS, Near East Relief’s efforts, with the active participation of the Garden State, resulted in delivering 117 million dollars of assistance between 1915 and 1930 that directly resulted in the salvation of the Christian Armenian, Greek, and Assyrian survivors from being completely annihilated by the Genocide; and, NOW, THEREFORE, I, Mark J. Sokolich, Mayor of the Borough of Fort Lee, New Jersey do hereby proclaim April 2023 as Genocide Awareness and Prevention month in memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, the Holocaust and all other genocides in honor of all the survivors as well as the rescuers and liberators, and further proclaim that we, as citizens of the State of New Jersey, should work to promote human dignity and confront hate whenever and wherever it occurs.

As a token of the community’s appreciation, AYF New Jersey “Arsen” Chapter Hai Tahd Committee chair Lori Baronian presented Fort Lee Mayor Mark J. Sokolich and the Borough Council with a beautiful watercolor painting by eight-year-old Anna Saroukhanian of Artsakh. “Despite the threat posed by Azerbaijan’s genocidal efforts and the reality of life during a blockade, Anna turned to art and channeled her creativity into a stunning watercolor painting of a girl in traditional Armenian attire. The painting is not only a testament to Anna’s skill and artistic ability but also to her resilience in the face of adversity,” said Baronian.

The program continued with AYF New Jersey “Arsen” Chapter junior president and Homenetmen scout Sarhad Melkonian’s recitation of Siamanto’s “Tareroo Vrej”—a poem written in 1915 about the Armenian Genocide, lamenting the atrocities committed against the Armenian people and highlighting their resilience and struggle to preserve their cultural identity.

Nyrah Balabanian, a member of the AYF New Jersey “Arsen” Hai Tahd Committee, delivered the closing remarks and message from the youth. “We cannot turn a blind eye to their plight, for doing so would betray our nation. Despite threats from enemies, both external and internal, we will never turn our backs on our brothers and sisters in Artsakh,” emphasized Balabanian. “We will proudly shout to the world that no matter the threat the Armenian nation faces, we, the youth, are committed to justice and are unwavering in defense of our nation. We will never succumb, for we must honor the courage and resilience of our ancestors and our compatriots in Artsakh who have been defending their right to live on their homeland, for there is no alternative,” she concluded.

“As the next generation of leaders, we, the youth, hold a significant role in shaping the future of our nation. With the impending genocide in Artsakh, we must rededicate ourselves to Hai Tahd and work with our elected officials to sound the alarm on the 125-day blockade and hold Azerbaijan accountable,” commented AYF-YOARF New Jersey “Arsen” Chapter president and ANC of New Jersey member Nairi Diratsouian. “We are particularly grateful to Fort Lee Mayor Mark J. Sokolich and the Borough Council for issuing a proclamation not only commemorating the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide but also recognizing that this crime against humanity is one instance in a timeline of the continued persecution of the Armenian people. I implore all of my fellow compatriots to do their part by visiting anca.org/njgov and anca.org/resolution,” Diratsouian continued.