Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Armenia in Chicago, hosts the Armenia Tree Project

CHICAGO, Ill. – The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Armenia in Chicago recently hosted the Armenia Tree Project (ATP) for a weekend of events and meetings to introduce the group’s longstanding activities in Armenia. Founded in 1994, the ATP has created important environmental projects throughout Armenia which have sustained ongoing long-term environmental and economic advancement in the country and particularly in its more rural areas.

Oscar Tatosian, Honorary Armenian Consul in Chicago, invited Jeanmarie Papelian, Anahit Gharibyan and Christine Jerian to present the work of the ATP and to introduce the organization to community leaders and to the larger diaspora in Chicago. A welcoming reception, organized by the Honorary Consul, was attended by civic leaders and students from the University of Chicago and Northwestern University.

“The Armenian Tree Project has had great impact throughout Armenia – particularly in rural areas where social and economic stability, as well as security, are urgently needed,” Consul Tatosian explained. “Since 1994, over 7.6 million trees have been planted and restored. This kind of direction and awareness have generated incredible progress in Armenia.”

“We are so grateful for the warm welcome that ATP received in Chicago,” said Papelian, ATP’s executive director. “It was inspiring to know that the Armenians of Chicago share our vision for a more sustainable Armenia.”

During their three-day visit, ATP’s team members, joined by Consul Tatosian, were the guests of the Chicago Botanic Garden, where executive vice president and director of the Garden Fred Spicer provided a personalized tour featuring many species of trees and plants native to Armenia. They also discussed the possibility of future collaboration on relevant scientific topics.

The ATP team presented to a number of youth groups and churches, including the St. James Armenian Church, the Siragan Armenian Dance Company of Chicago, the AGBU of Chicago Armenian School Students and the Ararat Chapter of the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF). In addition to a visit to Yerevan Park in downtown Chicago, the ATP visitors were welcomed into the home of community members Sevak and Tamar Alaverdyan which allowed a greater number of members to hear about ATP’s impact in Armenia and Artsakh.

The ATP presentations highlighted the Artsakh Backyard Greenhouse Initiative – launched in 2021 in response to the 44-day war against Artsakh by Azerbaijan and the loss of agricultural lands and territory. Currently, this initiative allows Armenians to grow food in greenhouses and stave off humanitarian crises and potential starvation due to Azerbaijan’s ongoing blockade of the Lachin Corridor.