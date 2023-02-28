I was introduced to Ashot Tadevosyan through my friend Angela Asatrian via Instagram. Angela has a movie and book out called The Armenian Spirit. She had posted a video of Ashot singing, and it caught my attention. This young man, who is an exceptional singer, also served during the 2020 Artsakh War.

Ashot was born in Armavir in the village of Garagerd and studied at the Armavir Arts School. Two months after he was drafted, the Artsakh War started and changed his life forever. Ashot suffered a great deal and grieved the loss of many friends. He was angry after the war when he learned that so much of Artsakh had been given away. He became very concerned, and his love for his nation and his people grew.

Injured during the war, he spent months in the hospital. He was unable to walk and used a wheelchair to get around. Fortunately, he has since recovered and is now able to move around freely. Ashot said that he did not allow what happened to him to break him. He used his strength to motivate himself and fully recover.

Ashot was always proud to be Armenian, but he was not as nationalistic until after serving in Armenia’s Armed Forces. “The Armenian spirit in me was not as strong as it is now,” he confessed. He realized just how precious his homeland is. He promised himself that he would always defend Armenia, not just at the borders, but by spreading Armenian culture.

Ashot is a student, a singer, as well as a music teacher who instills the love and appreciation for Armenian culture within his students. His students learn about Komitas and other great Armenian composers. Learning about our influential and historic leaders and artists lays the groundwork for new artists and leaders to emerge.

Ashot stated that no matter what, he will never lose faith and hope in the homeland. He said that no one has the right to lose faith in Armenia and Artsakh or not to think about how they can be of service. During this challenging time, he says everyone must do whatever is necessary to help. Ashot believes that we have to unite and help our fellow Armenians.

Thank you, Ashot, for being an inspiration to the entire Armenian nation. May you continue your amazing work, and may all of your dreams for the homeland become reality.