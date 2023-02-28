ANC of Pennsylvania activists connect with Representative Scanlon at town hall meeting

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. – Activists from the Armenian National Committee (ANC) of Pennsylvania met with US Representative Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA-05) on Sunday to discuss the legislative priorities of the Armenian American community of Pennsylvania, which includes urging Azerbaijan to end the blockade of Artsakh.

ANC of PA members Lorig Baronian, Raffi Berberian, Sarkis Berberian, Anita Davidian, Christine Davidian, Steven Keytanjian and Madeline Margulies attended a town hall meeting and encouraged Representative Scanlon to cosponsor H.Res.108, the bipartisan resolution condemning Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh. The resolution aims to break the genocidal blockade of the 120,000 Armenians living in their indigenous homeland of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and calls for sanctions, cutting all military aid to Azerbaijan and sending robust assistance to Artsakh.

Great to hear from folks in the newest portion of PA-05 during my town hall in King of Prussia this past weekend! pic.twitter.com/PTe3TpkX97 — Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (@RepMGS) February 28, 2023

Attendees shared their experiences with Representative Scanlon and spoke about the past and the future of Armenia and Artsakh, particularly in light of the 80-day blockade. Congresswoman Scanlon expressed concern for the lives of the community’s loved ones, displaced family members and friends in Armenia and Artsakh. She shared that she believes the United States needs to stand up for democracies globally and that she is looking forward to an upcoming scheduled constituent meeting with her legislative staff.

“Our discussion with Representative Scanlon at her town hall is a testament to the power of advocacy. It reminds us all that our phone calls and letters to Congress are not falling on deaf ears. We must keep up the work and make our voices heard. We thank Representative Scanlon for her willingness to stand up for Artsakh and look forward to continuing our relationship with her as part of the vibrant Armenian American community of the 5th district of Pennsylvania,” said Baronian, ANC of PA co-chair.

The Committee also thanked Representative Scanlon for being a member of the Armenian Caucus and cosponsoring resolutions in support of Armenia and Artsakh in the past.