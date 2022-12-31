Hamazkayin Eastern Regional Executive mourns passing of Yetvart Misserlian

Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society USA Eastern Regional Executive announces the passing Yetvart Misserlian, a dedicated and former member of the Hamazkayin Central Executive.

Misserlian died on December 27, 2022 in San Francisco, CA.

Hamazkayin is grateful for Unger Yetvart’s generosity of spirit and unending dedication to the success of Hamazkayin initiatives, including the Minas and Kohar Tölölyan Prize in Contemporary Literature, which owes its success to his generous sponsorship.

Hamazkayin Eastern Regional Executive extends its condolences to the entire Misserlian family, especially to his widow, Vergine Misserlian.