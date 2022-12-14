ARF Eastern USA holds 124th Regional Convention, elects new Central Committee

124th ARF Eastern USA Convention, Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Eastern United States held its 124th Regional Convention from December 8-10 with the participation of delegates and invited guests from across the Eastern US and the Bureau. At its conclusion, the Convention elected a new ARF Eastern US Central Committee, consisting of the following members:

Ani Tchaghlasian (New Jersey), Chairperson
Maral Sosi Abrahamian (Chicago)
George Aghjayan (Boston)
Harry Galorikyan (Boston)
Steve Mesrobian (Providence)
Georgi Oshagan (Detroit)
Sevag Shirozian (Philadelphia)

Tchaghlasian is the first woman to serve as chair of the ARF-EUSA Central Committee. 

ARF Eastern US Central Committee

The ARF Eastern Region Central Committee’s headquarters is the Hairenik Building in Watertown, Mass. The ARF Eastern Region’s media and bookstore are also housed in this building, as are various other important Armenian community organizations. The ARF Eastern Region holds a convention annually and calls various consultative meetings and conferences throughout the year.

