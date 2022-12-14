ARF Eastern USA holds 124th Regional Convention, elects new Central Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Eastern United States held its 124th Regional Convention from December 8-10 with the participation of delegates and invited guests from across the Eastern US and the Bureau. At its conclusion, the Convention elected a new ARF Eastern US Central Committee, consisting of the following members:

Ani Tchaghlasian (New Jersey), Chairperson

Maral Sosi Abrahamian (Chicago)

George Aghjayan (Boston)

Harry Galorikyan (Boston)

Steve Mesrobian (Providence)

Georgi Oshagan (Detroit)

Sevag Shirozian (Philadelphia)

Tchaghlasian is the first woman to serve as chair of the ARF-EUSA Central Committee.