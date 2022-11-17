Beloved American author translated into Armenian for the first time

Ամոս եւ Պորիս

Author and Illustrator: William Steig

Translator: Karenn Chutian Presti

Natabella Press, 2022

33 pp.

$22

LOS ANGELES, Calif.—Translator Karenn Chutjian Presti fell in love with Amos & Boris by William Steig (1907-2003) after reading it to her children.

The story is about a mouse and a whale who cross paths and form a profound adventure-laden friendship. For the first time ever, it has been translated into Western Armenian.

“Steig takes on difficult subject matters and is never patronizing toward his young readers. It is impossible to resist his endearing illustrations and lovable characters, yet his language is rich and dense and a wonderful challenge to translate,” said Dr. Presti, who received the translation and publication rights from Steig’s family and undertook the project for free without any monetary grants. “I want Armenian children and their parents to be able to revel in the language and these lovely illustrations,” she continued.

Steig is considered one of the finest authors and illustrators in children’s literature. He was the recipient of the National Book Award, the New York Times Book Review Best Illustrated Book of the Year and Outstanding Book of the Year.

Dr. Presti was contractually limited to publishing only 150 copies of her translation of Amos & Boris. “I’m thrilled if they sell on the open market, but my hope is that Armenian schools will stock copies in their libraries so that many children will enjoy them,” she said.

In California, copies of Amos & Boris are available for purchase at Sardarabad and Abril Books. Dr. Presti will also donate to local public libraries.