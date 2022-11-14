Our Tigran B.

Tigran Babayan was born on July 26, 2001. Tigran’s story is one of inspiration and resilience. After graduating from medical school in Yerevan, he left for Artsakh. He had been drafted into Armenia’s Armed Forces 15 days before the unprovoked attacks that started the 44-Day War. He was stationed in Hadrut, Artsakh. Tigran took his work seriously and was assigned to help with the medical needs of the wounded soldiers. He saw so much destruction and devastation. It was an honor for him to help his soldiers with their medical needs. He states that he had participated in many practicums, but that nothing ever prepares one for war. He was the first line of medical defense for over a month and is credited with saving many lives.

In October of 2020, while transporting injured Armenian soldiers to the hospital, Tigran’s ambulance was targeted and struck by enemy fire. He recalled that there was no sound, no notice that they were hit until he was thrown out of the ambulance. He remembers the excruciating pain. He was in shock and passed out. When he regained consciousness, he wanted to get up and walk, but couldn’t. He started to scream. The two doctors who were with him in the ambulance came to his rescue.

Tigran sustained burns to his legs and lost a finger. He was transported to the hospital in Stepanakert and then transferred to Yerevan to recover from his injuries. He is recuperating and trying to maintain a positive outlook on life. He wasn’t able to walk for a while, but has made tremendous strides with therapy.

His survival is a testament to the will of the Armenian nation. It’s a miracle that he survived the attack.

Tigran will continue to work toward his dream of becoming a dentist. He states that Hadrut is and will always be in his heart. He has hope because he owes it to his country and his fellow soldiers. He credits his optimism to the resilience and bravery of Armenian servicemen. Tigran’s white coat awaits.