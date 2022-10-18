Vahe Mktrchyan was born in 1989 in Sevan, Armenia. He was educated in Armenia and graduated with high honors. He served his country in Etchmiadzin. He married Nora in 2012. One year later, he witnessed the birth of his first born son Ara. In 2019, Hayk was born, and the family was complete.

Vahe served heroically and survived the 44-day war, but he was killed in a tragic accident in 2020.

His widow Nora is now 30 years old and a kind and loving mother. She moved in with her family after her husband’s passing. Nora is an entrepreneur who makes Armenian-inspired handbags. Her creations are high quality and made with love. The business is called Noma Handmade. You can find her unique work and samples of purses as well as jewelry on her Instagram page at noma_handmade. Nora also works at a hospital to help make ends meet and provide for her children.

Nora is a petite woman, but full of immense strength. Vahe was the love of her life, and they were soulmates. She describes him as a wonderful husband and father. His family was his first and foremost priority. Nora will continue his legacy. She always reminds her sons of the compassion and kindness of their father.

Nora has beautiful memories with Vahe. On her 28th birthday, he surprised her with a getaway to Dilijan and went out of his way to make his wife feel special. He had a tendency to make those around him feel seen, heard and loved. Vahe was a person who loved to live. He was joyful, and his zest for life was contagious. Vahe’s friends have such fond memories of him jumping to action anytime someone needed help. His friends have been instrumental in helping Nora with the boys and offering support.

Nora wants the world to know that she is grateful to the Armenian community all around the world for the love and support. She states that during her hardest time, she was engulfed by the warmth of strangers that turned to family. She said the outpouring of love from all over the world makes her heart full.

Nora says she will continue Vahe’s legacy and make sure to keep his memory alive. She is intent on raising her boys with love of country and people.