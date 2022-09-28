Planned Armenian-Jewish protest stops New Jersey Dr. Oz fundraiser

ENGLEWOOD, NJ – A coalition of Jewish and Armenian Americans got a major fundraiser for Dr. Oz, planned for tonight in his former home state of New Jersey, canceled because he does not recognize the Armenian Genocide.

“We are proud to stand with Rabbi Shmuley and all our Jewish American brothers and sisters who share our principled stand against Dr. Oz’s deeply troubling ties to Turkish dictator Recep Erdoğan and his ongoing campaign of Armenian Genocide denial,” said ANC New Jersey member Nairi Diratsouian. “The open hatred and hostility against Armenians, Jews, Greeks, Assyrians, and others by Erdogan and his allies has no place in the US Senate.”

NORPAC had planned the fundraiser, and then a protest was planned outside the venue in Englewood by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, who lives in Englewood, to ensure that support is not offered to any candidates who are genocide deniers.

The organizers of the fundraiser announced that the event had been “postponed.”

Dr. Oz can easily remedy the situation by denouncing the extreme antisemitism of Turkish President Erdoğan, who calls Jews Hitler and Nazis, and recognize the Armenian Genocide, which is US policy.

The ANCA and the Hellenic American Leadership Council have partnered to educate Pennsylvania voters about Dr. Oz’s troubling ties to the Turkish government.