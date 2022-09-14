Rep. Schiff leads Congressional Armenian Caucus introduction of resolution against US military aid to Azerbaijan

WASHINGTON, DC – US House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) was joined by Congressional Armenian Caucus leaders in introducing legislation in the House earlier today calling for an immediate end to US aid to Azerbaijan and condemning President Aliyev’s unprovoked attack against Armenia and Artsakh, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

“We thank Congressman Schiff and the Congressional Armenian Caucus for their leadership and share our appreciation with each of his Armenian Caucus colleagues and all those who have already agreed to cosponsor this bipartisan resolution,” said ANCA executive director Aram Hamparian. “We are pressing for the timely adoption of this measure and – as our most urgent legislative priority – an immediate end to all US military aid to Azerbaijan.”

In a statement issued upon introduction of the measure, Representatives Schiff, Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Jackie Speier (D-CA), David Valadao (R-CA) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) said, “We strongly condemn the deadly attacks by Azeri forces in sovereign Armenian territory. This egregious escalation of Azeri violence shows just how emboldened the Aliyev regime has become when its unprovoked aggression is met by deafening silence and false equivocations from the international community – empowering Azerbaijan to continue and expand its attacks. We call on the Biden administration and State Department to unequivocally condemn Azerbaijan’s actions and cease all assistance to the Aliyev regime immediately. And we stand firmly with the people of Armenia and Artsakh in support of their territorial integrity, and their right to peace and freedom.”

The Congressional Armenian Caucus led bi-partisan resolution specifically:

— Condemns Azerbaijan for its September 13, 2022 unprovoked military attack on Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, and calls for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire;

— Urges President Biden to immediately cease all assistance to Azerbaijan pursuant to Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act and for the Administration to make clear to President Aliyev that further attacks on Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh will result in sanctions or other measures;

— Reaffirms the United States’ decisive support of Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and its firm opposition against Azerbaijan’s military aggression and blatant violations of international laws and norms; and

— Supports US and international humanitarian assistance programs to meet the urgent needs of victims of Azerbaijani aggression in both Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

At about 12:05 a.m. on September 13, Azerbaijani forces launched a heavy artillery attack using mortars and drones on Armenian military and civilian infrastructure in Sotk, Vardenis, Goris, Kapan, Artanish and Iskhanasar, located on Armenia’s eastern border with Azerbaijan. Over 100 Armenians have been confirmed killed, and 80 injured, during the ongoing Azerbaijani incursion into sovereign Armenia territory. The unprovoked attack is the largest on Armenian territory since the 2020 Turkey and Azerbaijan-led 44-day war against Artsakh and Armenia, which claimed over 5,000 Armenian lives.

Since the Azerbaijani attack, over 40 US Senate and House members have condemned President Aliyev’s aggression against Armenia. For a complete list and to encourage President Biden and Congressional leaders to take action, visit anca.org/907.