Our Karen (Gahren)

Karen (Gahren) Stepani Hovanissyan was a proud soldier who loved his homeland. He had already served his nation, but he volunteered his expertise to defend her again during the 44-Day War.



Hovanissyan was born on May 17, 1996 in Yerevan, Armenia. His childhood was filled with love and warmth. His older brother Mikhayel was two years his senior. He was a stellar student and beloved by all of his teachers.

His smile would brighten everyone’s days. He was dedicated to his family and very close to his father. When he was 11 years old, he experienced the devastating loss of his father. Both boys, ages 11 and 13 then, had to mature rather quickly. Their mother Melania raised her children to be strong and valiant Armenian men. Her eldest is 28 years old now and has two beautiful children of his own—a daughter named Melania (Karen chose her name) and a one-year-old son named after our hero, Karen (Gahren). Baby number three is on the way.

Hovanissyan graduated with a degree in architecture. He was a kind and sweet son. He loved to play soccer and swim. He had a love of learning and was enamored by Armenian writers like Sevak, Charents and Komitas. He served in Armenia’s Armed Forces from 2015 to 2017 in Armavir and then Vayk. He was known for his discipline, dedication and service and received many honors and medals.

On September 29, 2020, he began his service in Artsakh. He fought heroically for his homeland and its people. He was martyred on October 2, 2020 and posthumously awarded the Medal of Valor (Ariootion) and Medal of Service.

In his honor, there is a khachkar in the courtyard of his home, where people visit to pay their respects to the brave soldier who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Brave, kind son of Armenia, may you rest in peace. We will never forget you and will continue your mission for the homeland.