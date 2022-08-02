Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte shares success of Ser Artsakh from the homeland

Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte provided updates and a summary of the activities of the Ser Artsakh, the latest project initiated by the Anna Astvatsaturian Foundation and its partnering organizations, at a recent press conference.

This was the first time Astvatsaturian Turcotte had seen her colleagues after months of remote cooperation.

Astvatsaturian Turcotte, the initiator of Ser Artsakh, mentioned that she had returned from Artsakh a few days earlier, where she was updated with the development of the project and visited cities and villages to understand their priorities and how the Anna Astvatsaturian Foundation can help in the future.

“Our mothers and all our compatriots living in Artsakh are indeed heroes. It was important for me to call this program Ser Artsakh, to remind the world that Artsakh exists, lives and will flourish,” stressed Astvarsaturian Turcotte. “In Artsakh, I also had meetings with high-ranking officials, discussed the ways of cooperation and the possibilities of new projects,” she said.

Representatives of Ser Artsakh’s partnering organizations opened the gift boxes and presented what was included in them: onesies, pajama sets, sleeping sacks, towels and blankets, health care essentials (diapers, wipes, baby shampoo, thermometer and pacifier), maternity hygiene necessities for the new mother, a custom-made soft baby book and a wooden toy made in Armenia.

All accessories included in the box are of Armenian production and are made in Armenia and Artsakh. Representatives from Lalunz, Play Artsakh, Tmblik and Theopharma Imports thanked the Anna Astvatsaturian Foundation for this initiative and noted their pride in becoming a part of Ser Artsakh.

“We worked on each garment for a long time and carefully selected every detail, from the fabric to the colors. We put a lot of love into all of this. Even while sewing, our employees were saying blessings for the newborn babies,” said Lusine Davtyan, the director of Lalunz LLC.

“What gives us reason to live are babies, and I really want many babies to be born in Armenia and Artsakh,” said Lilyan Galstyan, a representative of the Anna Astvatsaturian Foundation.

The soft baby book was also prepared especially for the Ser Artsakh and includes the lines:

“My home is the high mountains, the sun is warm and gentle,

The bear is kind, the deer is free and proud,

It’s warm in my house, it’s spring and love in my house.”

Ser Artsakh was launched on June 1, International Children’s Day, as a sign of the need and responsibility to protect children born after the 2020 Artsakh War, who are giving new life to their native land.