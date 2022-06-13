AYF-YOARF members visit Artsakh Republic

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

STEPANAKERT – From May 9th to May 16th, two members from the AYF-YOARF Eastern Region visited Artsakh on behalf of the region to begin work on different projects through the Region’s “Together for Artsakh” fundraising initiative. Alex Manoukian and Shirag Ohannesian spent their time coordinating and meeting with the AYF chapters of Artsakh, strengthening the bond between the AYF of Artsakh and the AYF-YOARF.

Throughout their stay, the AYF members held various meetings with the AYF Artsakh Central Executive and the Artsakh National Library; Alyona Grigoryan-Tatamyan, the head of Artsakh ABBA and a Homenetmen leader; David Grigoryan, director of Hamazkayin; Hermine Avagyan, director of Artsakh Fund; Trdat Martirosyan, and ANC of Artsakh.

“Meeting with different organizations was very important for us to understand the work and the needs of our sister organizations in Artsakh. It was imperative to speak to leaders and work with them to strengthen Artsakh-Diasporan ties,” said Ohannesian, who is a member from the Washington DC “Ani” Chapter and serves on the Central Juniors Council.

In January 2022, the AYF launched a new fundraising initiative—”Together for Artsakh”—in support of the AYF of Artsakh. Since the launch, over $20,000 has been raised, and funds have been used for a number of different projects specifically in Artsakh, including, but not limited to:

The renovation of youth rooms Providing electronic equipment and games Educational seminars Covering operating costs

As part of the visit, AYF members met with all five chapters of AYF Juniors in Artsakh, taking part in their meetings, playing games, hiking, singing and dancing in the Armenian homeland.

The week ended with a large gathering in Askeran, where all members of the AYF Artsakh, seniors and juniors, ARF Central Committee members and community members came together to celebrate Artsakh. For the first time since the war and with the financial support of the AYF-YOARF, all members of the organization were gathered in one place, many meeting one another for the first time as juniors. After dinner, the chapters competed against each other in poetry, chant, song and skit competitions. AYF members sang revolutionary songs and danced traditional Armenian dances with the dozens of AYF members continuing to live in Artsakh.

“The AYF-YOARF Central Executive thanks every single one of you that supported our campaign. Seeing the smiles on the faces of our sisters and brothers in Artsakh was all we cared for. It was truly a humbling experience,” said Manoukian, an AYF-ER Central Executive member.