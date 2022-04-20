AYF NY “Hyortik,” St. Sarkis Salt and Light gather for Easter Eve

April 20, 2022 AYF-YOARF Youth 0
NEW YORK, NYThe AYF-YOARF New York “Hyortik” Chapter and the St. Sarkis Salt and Light Youth Group came together on Saturday for a dinner and family night. Following a church service under the auspices of His Eminence Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian and Archbishop Oshagan Choloyan, the AYF members and St. Sarkis Youth Group family, alongside members of the New York Armenian community, celebrated the eve of Easter with a traditional fish dinner.

There was an abundance of delicious food, including a salmon dinner prepared and arranged lovingly by Salt and Light and the “Hyortik” senior chapter executive. Following dinner, the “Hyortik” seniors led an egg relay race and three rounds of bingo. Winners were awarded the Hyortik Chapter’s “I Heart Artsakh” keychains. There was also a raffle with five opportunities to win $50 gift cards from various shops, including Amazon and Lululemon.

“The event on Saturday went very well. It was fun for everyone and interactive for the kids,” said Aram Nenejian, a member of the AYF New York “Hyortik” Chapter and Salt and Light Youth Group.

 “It was so nice being all together and celebrating Easter in-person as one big family and church community,” said Talar Hovsepian, a senior member of the AYF New York “Hyortik” Chapter. 

The AYF-YOARF New York “Hyortik” and Salt and Light Youth Group family were thrilled to be able to come together and host an event celebrating the resurrection of Christ. The New York Armenian community looks forward to many more in-person gatherings this year.

Founded in 1933, The Armenian Youth Federation is an international, non-profit, youth organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF).
