ARF Eastern USA issues statement for April 24: “This is their aim: the end of our existence.”

The Armenian Genocide was – and remains – an attack against our existence.

Ankara’s denial – its obstruction of justice for this crime – represents Turkey’s consolidation and continuation of its systematic, century-long eradication of the Armenian nation.

From the Hamidian Massacres of the 1890s – until this very day – Turkey has made no secret of its evil aims – the death of Armenians, the depopulation of our lands, the desecration of our holy sites.

Our extermination followed by our erasure.

The Turkish state – reflecting and reinforcing deeply held racist pathologies across Turkish society – has never been satisfied with just killing us – even at massive scale. They are implementing a whole-of-government policy – in pan-Turkish lockstep with their Azerbaijani allies – to murder even the memory of Armenians.

They want Armenia without Armenians. Armenians without Armenia.

Our land without our people.

Our people without our land.

Adding insult to the vast injury of Genocide, Ankara is now seeking to enlist Armenians – including the current prime minister – in the cover-up and consolidation of their crimes.

They want to establish “normal” ties with Armenia – without admitting, much less atoning for their crimes – precisely because they want an Armenian stamp of approval on the normalization of their genocidal aims. A free pass from Yerevan to keep lying, to continue their killing and ethnic-cleansing.

This is their aim: the end of our existence.

We have seen this play out for more than a century – from the September Massacres of Armenians in Baku in 1918, the Shushi Massacres in 1920, the Sumgait, Kirovabad and Baku Pogroms from 1988-1990, the Maragha Massacre of 1992 and the 44-Day War in 2020.

This month, as we mark the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide in the wake of Azerbaijan’s 2020 attack, we renew our demands for justice, for we owe this to our martyrs, to our countrymen, to generations yet unborn.

Justice is what our history deserves.

What our future requires.

In this struggle, we will remain unbending, unbowed, unbroken – pressing our case with vigor and valor, against any and all opposition. We stand shoulder to shoulder with patriots – proud sons and daughters of our ancient nation who know – despite Pashinyan’s angry tirades against Armenians and endless appeasement of Turks – that firm resolve, relentless work and selfless service remain the currency of Armenia’s survival.

Pashinyan – as long as he keeps his grip on power – will try to tear down, to dispirit, to denigrate his fellow Armenians. He will attempt to give up, to give away our patrimony.

We will fight the surrender of Armenian lands – our sacred soil and inalienable rights, and, with the support of patriotic forces across the Armenian world, work for a durable peace based upon true justice.

Armenian Revolutionary Federation Eastern USA

April 19, 2022