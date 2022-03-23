AMAA reaches out to Ukrainian Armenian refugees

March 23, 2022 Armenian Missionary Association of America Nonprofit News 0

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

PARAMUS, NJ – Another Armenian Diaspora community is in peril. This time, it is the longstanding Armenian community of Ukraine. The war in Ukraine has resulted in a humanitarian disaster, and urgent aid is needed to help Armenian victims of this war. Many individuals and families from Ukraine have sought refuge in safe havens established on the borders of neighboring countries, such as Poland, Bulgaria and Romania.

The Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA), after actively assessing the situation through its wide network within the Armenian Evangelical Fellowship of Europe and mission partners in Bulgaria, is reaching out to Armenian refugees who have fled Ukraine and have sought safe havens in Bulgaria. The Armenian Evangelical Churches of Bulgaria, headed by Rev. Bedros Altunian and Pastor Nerses Ketikian of the Varna Church, are working actively on a daily basis to provide the much-needed critical assistance and humanitarian support to the displaced people as quickly as possible. Most of the refugees in Bulgaria are settled in a boarding house in Varna where they are provided with food, medical assistance and other needs. Special arrangements and assistance is offered to those moving to Armenia and settling in the homeland. Pastor Nerses Ketikian is also in touch with the Armenian Embassies and Consulates in the region, spiritual leaders of the Mother Church in Ukraine, Bulgaria and Romania, as well as with the Holy See of Etchmiadzin to coordinate the relief efforts and help those refugees who desire to move to Armenia.

Ukrainian Armenian refugees in Bulgaria and in nearby countries may contact Pastor Nerses Ketikian at [email protected].

 To support AMAA’s efforts providing humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian Armenian refugees, you may send your donations to the AMAA, 31 West Century Road, Paramus, NJ 07652.

Armenian Missionary Association of America

Armenian Missionary Association of America

The Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) was founded in 1918, in Worcester, MA, and incorporated as a non-profit charitable organization in 1920 in the State of New York. We are a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization. Our purpose is to serve the physical and spiritual needs of people everywhere, both at home and overseas. To fulfill this worldwide mission, we maintain a range of educational, evangelistic, relief, social service, church and child care ministries in 24 countries around the world.
Armenian Missionary Association of America

Latest posts by Armenian Missionary Association of America (see all)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*