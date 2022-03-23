AMAA reaches out to Ukrainian Armenian refugees

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

PARAMUS, NJ – Another Armenian Diaspora community is in peril. This time, it is the longstanding Armenian community of Ukraine. The war in Ukraine has resulted in a humanitarian disaster, and urgent aid is needed to help Armenian victims of this war. Many individuals and families from Ukraine have sought refuge in safe havens established on the borders of neighboring countries, such as Poland, Bulgaria and Romania.

The Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA), after actively assessing the situation through its wide network within the Armenian Evangelical Fellowship of Europe and mission partners in Bulgaria, is reaching out to Armenian refugees who have fled Ukraine and have sought safe havens in Bulgaria. The Armenian Evangelical Churches of Bulgaria, headed by Rev. Bedros Altunian and Pastor Nerses Ketikian of the Varna Church, are working actively on a daily basis to provide the much-needed critical assistance and humanitarian support to the displaced people as quickly as possible. Most of the refugees in Bulgaria are settled in a boarding house in Varna where they are provided with food, medical assistance and other needs. Special arrangements and assistance is offered to those moving to Armenia and settling in the homeland. Pastor Nerses Ketikian is also in touch with the Armenian Embassies and Consulates in the region, spiritual leaders of the Mother Church in Ukraine, Bulgaria and Romania, as well as with the Holy See of Etchmiadzin to coordinate the relief efforts and help those refugees who desire to move to Armenia.

Ukrainian Armenian refugees in Bulgaria and in nearby countries may contact Pastor Nerses Ketikian at [email protected].

To support AMAA’s efforts providing humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian Armenian refugees, you may send your donations to the AMAA, 31 West Century Road, Paramus, NJ 07652.