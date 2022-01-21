Webinar to look at “The Materiality of Armenian Christianity: Gospel Books as Sacred Objects”

The Orthodox Christian Studies Center at Fordham University, the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), and the Krikor and Clara Zohrab Information Center will present a webinar with Konrad Siekierski on “The Materiality of Armenian Christianity: Gospel Books as Sacred Objects” on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 7 pm (Eastern) / 4 pm (Pacific).

The webinar will be accessible live on Zoom (registration required) and on NAASR’s YouTube Channel.

Konrad Siekierski is a PhD candidate in the Department of Theology and Religious Studies, King’s College London. Based upon 10 years of ethnographic research, his doctoral thesis, A Vow to Go: Religion, Reunion, and Roots in Armenian Pilgrimage, examines the different forms that pilgrimage takes today in the Armenian culture.

In 2021, he conducted a research project Gospel Books as Home Saints: Between Vernacular Christianity and Armenian National Heritage, funded by the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research and Knights of Vartan Fund for Armenian Studies. Currently he is a recipient of The Orthodox Christian Studies NEH Dissertation Completion Fellowship at Fordham University. Konrad edited two collective volumes and authored several articles in academic journals.

For more information contact NAASR at [email protected].