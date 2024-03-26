NAASR to host first public screening of Nubar Alexanian’s film “Finding Armenia”

BELMONT, Mass.—The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) will host the first-ever public screening of Finding Armenia, a documentary film by Nubar Alexanian, on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. at its Vartan Gregorian Building, 395 Concord Ave., Belmont, MA. This movie screening is free and open to the general public.

The special program in commemoration of the Armenian Genocide is jointly sponsored by NAASR with Amaras Art Alliance, the Armenian Cultural Foundation, the Armenian Museum of America, Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society, Project SAVE Armenian Photograph Archives and Tekeyan Cultural Association.

The program will be introduced by esteemed filmmaker and producer Theodore Bogosian and will include remarks by and discussion with director Nubar Alexanian and editor Sabrina Zanella-Foresi following the screening.

An intimate portrayal of one man’s search for the essence of an Armenian identity, Massachusetts native Alexanian’s Finding Armenia not only provides a vital history lesson for those unfamiliar with the Armenian Genocide, but also challenges its viewers to grapple with the profound questions that influence all of our identities. What does the healing of intergenerational trauma look like? What does it mean to regain control of our ancestral narratives? How can these narratives be reconciled with a hostile world? And what responsibility do we have to painful histories, even when they are not our own?

Alexanian is a documentary photographer whose work has been featured in major magazines in the United States and Europe, including The New York Times Magazine, Life, Fortune, Geo, The New Yorker, Time, Newsweek and others. For the past 40 years, he has traveled to more than 30 countries focusing on long-term personal projects that describe the human condition. He is a Fulbright Scholar with six books in print and one-person exhibitions at the Walker Art Center, Corcoran Gallery of Art, Caren Golden Fine Art Gallery (NYC), Atlanta Contemporary Art Center, LOOK3 Festival of the Photograph, Clark University and The Burden Gallery, New York.

For more information contact NAASR at hq@naasr.org.