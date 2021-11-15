NAASR panel to examine “Fractured Regions and Small States: The Impact of Shifting Geopolitics on Armenia”

BELMONT, Mass. — The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) will present a webinar on “Fractured Regions and Small States: The Impact of Shifting Geopolitics on Armenia” on Thursday, December 2, at 12 pm (Eastern)/9 am (Pacific).

The webinar will be accessible live on Zoom (registration required) and on NAASR’s YouTube Channel.

The program will feature a panel of experts: Dr. Gohar Iskandaryan, Chair of Iranian Studies, Department of Oriental Studies, Yerevan State University; Dr. David Lewis, Associate Professor in International Relations, University of Exeter; and Dr. Carter Malkasian, author of The American War in Afghanistan: A History (Oxford Univ. Press, 2021). The panel will be moderated Dr. Anna Ohanyan, Richard B. Finnegan Distinguished Professor of Political Science and International Relations, Stonehill College.

Throughout much of the 20th century, Armenia was tucked in geopolitically as a Soviet Republic. Currently, with heightened geopolitical competition and great power rivalry between the US and China in the backdrop, shifting global geopolitics pose a range of regional implications for Armenia. In particular, the US pullout from Afghanistan is set to reshuffle and challenge state governance in South Asia and the Middle East, with a range of implications for Russian and Turkish foreign policies. As states in Armenia’s political neighborhoods develop new strategic partnerships and the role of superpowers, particularly the US evolves, what is the impact on Armenia? How should Armenia position itself in these increasingly turbulent times?

This program is sponsored by the NAASR / Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Series on Contemporary Armenian Issues.

For more information contact NAASR at [email protected].