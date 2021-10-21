ANCA-ER to host a silent auction at 15th annual gala in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. – The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) will host a silent auction at its 15th annual gala on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel. All proceeds from the auction will help to expand the ANCA-ER’s efforts toward advancing the needs of the Armenian American community and advocacy efforts in 31 states.

The silent auction will begin at 6:30 pm EDT and will be followed by a dinner and awards program. An array of unique items including but not limited to paintings from Armenia, diamond jewelry, Armenian wines, cognac, cigars, concert tickets and Michael Aram pieces will be available for purchase on the night of the gala.

Several more items will go on sale online – as part of the second annual ANCA-ER Endowment Fund’s Christmas Auction – in late November. More information will be announced soon about the Christmas auction.

Sales from the proceeds of the silent auction on Saturday and online auction in the near future will go to benefit the ANCA-ER Endowment Fund, which supports the growth of the full range of Armenian American community civic and educational priorities; including youth training, job placement services, internships, conferences, media outreach and social networking in the eastern region.

“We are so eager to see everyone in person at the 15th annual ANCA Eastern Region gala this Saturday. Our auction committee has been hard at work curating a wonderful assortment of items for attendees to bid on in support of Hai Tahd. We are so thankful to the donors of this year’s items and are looking forward to celebrating with everyone this weekend,” said Taleen Akomeah, silent auction chair.

Michigan State Representative Mari Manoogian will preside over the gala, which will comply with all COVID-19 safety protocols. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities can be found online. The region will also honor Philadelphia activist Andrew Kzirian with the ANCA-ER Vahan Cardashian Award, as well as other deserving honorees including human rights attorney Siranush Sahakyan, media personality Sona Movsesian, reporter Katie Katro, as well as the region’s summer interns and the ANCA Leo Sarkisian Internship Program participants.