Homenetmen Chicago hosts long-awaited panagoum

By Lilia Alaverdyan

I was so excited to learn that Chicago Homenetmen was hosting a local panagoum this year. After a long year without Armenian events due to COVID-19, we were all so happy to spend some quality time with one another and reunite for a weekend full of fun.

As the Arenoush Pokh Khmpabed, there was so much to plan before our camping trip. We had multiple Asdijanavor meetings regarding the activities and daily schedules for panagoum. It was amazing to see everything come together at panagoum.

From playing volleyball to hiking in the rain, I can safely say all of the Chicago scouts had a fun time bonding and enjoying panagoum. While our planned schedule did get interrupted by inclement weather, we made the most out of it by singing ganches and doing team building activities. All of the Asdijanavors did a great job keeping everyone upbeat and positive while we waited for the rain to pass.

We honored our theme of “Meg Endanik, Meg Hayrenik” (“One Family, One Nation”) by helping each other, being together, sharing stories, laughing, and enjoying each other’s company. We needed this panagoum to reunite and reconnect.

I personally enjoyed kayaking. It was so great to see everyone having fun and working together to get the kayaks moving in the right direction. By the end of the weekend, we were all grateful for the time we spent together, and I am so delighted that I helped plan this important tradition.