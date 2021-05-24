Armenian Museum of America announces concert featuring VAN Quartet

Van Quartet

WATERTOWN, Mass.The Armenian Museum of America has announced the fifth in its online concert series featuring the VAN Quartet, an Armenian ethno-jazz fusion group. The concert will be shown online on Sunday, June 13 at 2:00 pm EST (11:00 am PST and 10:00 pm in Armenia).

This concert series is supported by a generous grant from the Dadourian Foundation. It is curated by Maestro Konstantin Petrossian, artistic director, composer and conductor. It is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is not required.

“In recent months we’ve hosted artists from Armenia, as well as from the diaspora,” says Executive Director Jason Sohigian. “This month, we’re pleased to present this concert with talented musicians from Armenia and from our diasporan community in Moscow.”

The VAN Quartet’s music is based on traditional Armenian folk songs and original compositions. The group is led by pianist and vocalist Vahagn Hayrapetyan and features duduk player Emmanuel Hovhannisyan, percussionist Vardan Babayan and bassist Makar Novikov. Hayrapetyan is one of the leading figures in Armenia’s jazz scene. This group gives a jazz feel and modern harmony to Armenian folk melodies. 

“The VAN Quartet blends traditional folk songs with original compositions, and their talent and range as musicians allows for the free-form improvisation and experimentation that makes jazz so exciting,” adds Sohigian. “This concert was recorded live this month exclusively for the Armenian Museum and is only available here online. We’re excited about this collaboration which brings all corners of the Armenian world together around music.”

The link to this free concert will be available on the Museum’s Facebook page, YouTube Channel and online.

The Armenian Museum of America is the largest Armenian museum in the diaspora. It is planning to re-open on Friday, June 18, and will be open Fridays through Sundays from 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm. Over the past year, the Museum has been updating its galleries and installed air filtration units on each floor. Reservations and social distancing are required. Visits can be scheduled by calling (617) 926-2562 x104.

The Armenian Museum of America is the largest Armenian museum in the Diaspora. It has grown into a major repository for all forms of Armenian material culture that illustrate the creative endeavors of the Armenian people over the centuries. Today, the Museum’s collections hold more than 25,000 artifacts including 5,000 ancient and medieval Armenian coins, 1,000 stamps and maps, 30,000 books, 3,000 textiles and 180 Armenian inscribed rugs, and an extensive collection of Urartian and religious artifacts, ceramics, medieval illuminations and various other objects. The collection includes historically significant objects, including five of the Armenian Bibles printed in Amsterdam in 1666.

