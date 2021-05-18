Negotiation and Leadership Course: Dealing with Challenging Tactics and Problems Effectively

DILIJAN, Armenia—The Negotiation and Leadership Course, a first-of-its-kind training program in Armenia, is now accepting applications. During this five-day program, participants will have the opportunity to learn new negotiation and leadership skills, engage with experts in conflict resolution and expand their network. The program will explore both theory and practice and equip participants with new tools to better resolve conflicts in their professional lives. The objective is to empower participants to communicate effectively and resolve disputes across a variety of contexts. Professionals from all fields are encouraged to apply. The program will be held from August 15-20 at the TUMO Center in Dilijan, Armenia.



The Negotiation and Leadership Course was initiated by Judith Saryan and Narine Karapetyan as a result of their travels to Armenia and Artsakh in 2019. “We realized there was a great demand and need for negotiation and leadership skills development after various discussions with local individuals, organizations and institutions,” said Saryan. After this past year, they agreed that such an initiative is important and timely, more than ever. “We want to offer participants a unique opportunity to hone their negotiation and leadership skills in an interactive environment of simulations, coaching, demonstrations, group exercises and peer exchange,” explained Karapetyan.

Karapetyan is an international negotiation and mediation advisor and trainer, who has nearly a decade of experience offering intensive conflict resolution training courses. Saryan has over three decades of experience working in corporate America and offers the program hands on knowledge of leadership and communications. Together with the Training Team, they are looking forward to leading this in-person program in Dilijan.

Several organizations have greeted the Negotiation and Leadership Course with great enthusiasm, including TUMO Center for Creative Technologies (TUMO), Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), Armenian International Women’s Association (AIWA) and the International Center for Agribusiness Research and Education (ICARE).

The deadline to apply for the program is on June 18. The tuition fee is 260,000 AMD. A limited number of scholarships are available for rural applicants who can demonstrate need and merit. The program has limited space. Interested applicants are encouraged to submit their materials at the earliest opportunity.

For more information on the program and application process, please see attached flyer or contact the Training Team at [email protected].

