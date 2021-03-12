The Armenian Relief Society introduces Children of Fallen Heroes program

In light of the second Artsakh War, the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) has renamed its Orphan’s Sponsorship program as “Children of Fallen Heroes” sponsorship program.

The ARS Orphans Scholarship program is one of the most significant programs of the ARS. Established in 1992, the program aimed at financially assisting both the children orphaned due to the devastating 1988 Spitak earthquake and those of fallen soldiers as a result of the Artsakh War and the continuous clashes in bordering villages. For over 20 years, the ARS program has sponsored more than 7,400 orphans through the generous donations of over 4,900 sponsors. In 2012, the ARS celebrated the 20th anniversary of this project and welcomed the next phase. The program raised more than $5.3 million for Armenia’s orphans.

For $330 a year, sponsors can make an impact by transforming the life of a child whose father sacrificed his life while defending our country. Donors must agree to sponsor children until the age of 18.

Throughout the Artsakh War and in its aftermath, the ARS, through its several humanitarian and emergency relief programs, has been supporting displaced residents of Artsakh, children, wounded soldiers and families of fallen heroes. The ARS has also been working with the Military Disability Rehabilitation Center at the Heratsi hospital in Yerevan.