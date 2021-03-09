ARF Eastern Region to host COVID vaccine panel discussion

Experts to provide insight on vaccine protocols and efficacy

March 9, 2021 at 11:31 am Announcements 0

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Eastern Region will be hosting a virtual panel discussion about the COVID vaccine. The online event will be taking place on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 5 pm EST on Facebook Live

Panelists include John Bilezikian, MD, endocrinology, Columbia University; Kim Hekimian, PhD, public health, Columbia University; Tsoline Kojaoghlanian, MD, infectious disease, Maimonides Children’s Hospital; Lawrence Najarian, MD, ophthalmology, New York University; and, Karine Shnorhokian, MSN, RN, regional director, CareOne. 

This panel of medical experts and public health professionals have been working the front lines of the ongoing pandemic. They will be sharing in-depth updates and insight on the vaccination process, as well as the vaccine’s efficacy. Panelists will also be answering questions from the comments section during a live Q&A period.

For more information, email contact@arfeastusa.org

ARF Eastern US Central Committee

The ARF Eastern Region Central Committee’s headquarters is the Hairenik Building in Watertown, Mass. The ARF Eastern Region’s media and bookstore are also housed in this building, as are various other important Armenian community organizations. The ARF Eastern Region holds a convention annually and calls various consultative meetings and conferences throughout the year.

